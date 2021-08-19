Melbourne General Cemetery was first opened in 1852, making it one of the oldest in the city. Being over 150 years old means the cemetery is also home to many notable names from history – and perhaps some who are not resting so comfortably. Melbourne General Cemetery runs night tours to bring out the spooks on key dates throughout the year. The team here like to make history fun and cemeteries less intimidating, so they bring their dearly departed residents back to “life” with the help of actors. But you could always try your luck with a Ouija board after dark (NB Do not do this after the cemetery's opening hours).
There's something undeniably fascinating about a ghost story. Haunted sites and ghostly sightings hold a strange fascination, and you can't help but dare yourself or dare your friends to visit and try your luck.
According to Visit Melbourne, these are our city's most haunted sites and the stories of the ghosts who allegedly haunt them. Have you been to any of them, and did you feel a chill run down your spine?
Once lockdown is over you can go on a ghost tour, where experienced guides can tell you spooky tales and point out the location of common sightings. Being in a (socially distant) group of like-minded ghost hunters adds to the eerie atmosphere and can make people particularly receptive to seeing or feeling odd things. Just make sure nothing follows you home...
