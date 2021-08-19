There's something undeniably fascinating about a ghost story. Haunted sites and ghostly sightings hold a strange fascination, and you can't help but dare yourself or dare your friends to visit and try your luck.

According to Visit Melbourne, these are our city's most haunted sites and the stories of the ghosts who allegedly haunt them. Have you been to any of them, and did you feel a chill run down your spine?

Once lockdown is over you can go on a ghost tour, where experienced guides can tell you spooky tales and point out the location of common sightings. Being in a (socially distant) group of like-minded ghost hunters adds to the eerie atmosphere and can make people particularly receptive to seeing or feeling odd things. Just make sure nothing follows you home...

