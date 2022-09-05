Time Out says

After first landing in Sydney in June, Melbourne is getting its very own iteration of this eye-popping games room

The chances are high that you've already seen heaps of videos of this fantastical games room splashed across your Instagram and TikTok feeds. From the madcap minds of the Funlab team, which is behind mini-golf chain Holey Moley and late-night bowling spot Strike Bowling, this new venue offers myriad 'challenge rooms' that are also a feast for the eyes.

It landed in Sydney in June, but because Sydneysiders shouldn't have all the fun, Funlab announced plans to launch in Melbourne this summer. While most of the details are under wraps, what we do know so far is that it's set to land in Chadstone and offer ten immersive game rooms in a space that combines the theatre and wonder of a quirky New York Hotel.

If the Sydney iteration is anything to go off, we can expect a range of highly physical games combined with vibrant, immersive whimsy. Think eccentric challenges like swimming in a giant cereal bowl ball pit, tiptoeing around a floor of lava and navigating a topsy-turvy world.

There will also be a neon-lit cocktail lounge offering a range of fun signature cocktails, each with its own bells and whistles. For further developments, watch this space.

Looking for things to do in our city? Check out our round-up of the best things happening in Melbourne this week.