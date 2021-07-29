How to spend a weekend in Melbourne with your cat
Why should dogs get all the attention? There are plenty of places in Melbourne that welcome cats, too
There are lots of places in Melbourne that welcome dogs, but what about feline companions? As long as cats are in carriers, they are allowed on Melbourne trains, trams and buses. If they are leash trained, cats can walk along Melbourne's streets and visit parks – and you can even take your cat to some beaches. Many of Melbourne's cafés and shops don't mind having feline visitors, either – just ask whether you can sit at an outside table, or whether your cat is welcome in a carrier.
Granted, many cats do not have the temperament to leave their warm corners and cosy couches to go exploring in unfamiliar places. But Sydney cats Lumos and Nox are very adventurous felines who love exploring the world. When their mum, Catexplorer founder Hasara Lay, visited Melbourne for a weekend when state borders were open, she found plenty of places that were willing to accommodate Lumos (blue harness) and Nox (pink harness). Here are some of the places she visited (plus a few more we've added).
Or you could hit the road (with your feline safely harnessed or in a carrier) for one of these excellent day trips.
Cat-friendly guide to Melbourne
The Kettle Black
Lay brought Nox and Lumos to this South Melbourne café for at lunchtime on Saturday, which is one of the venue's busiest times. But she says staff were very accommodating.
"They were really lovely to us and found a quiet table for us outside. So quiet that Noxie even went for a walk," she says.
Kettle Black also takes its food and coffee very seriously, so you and your furry charges will be well satisfied with a visit.
Somerset on Elizabeth
The Somerset on Elizabeth manages to provide the privacy and autonomy of an apartment while still offering the hospitality of a hotel. Little things – like the daily travel suggestions and weather notices – make the residence more welcoming than other “let and forget” apartment-style abodes. Despite being smack bang in the middle of some of Melbourne busiest retail precincts (Melbourne Central, Emporium and Bourke Street Mall are all about a minute’s walk away), a stay at the Somerset feels remarkably private. The hotel is cat friendly, though it will cost you an extra $55 (for the entire visit) to bring your feline companion.
The Pet Grocer
If you want the very best nutrition for your four-legged buddy, head to the Pet Grocer in South Melbourne (you can find the Pet Grocer in South Melbourne Market or in a discrete retail premises on Coventry Street). Pet Grocer owner Janine always has just the right dog, cat or bunny food for your pet. The shop welcomes furry friends, and Lay says Lumos and Nox loved their shopping trip.
"We spent a significant time in there, speaking to a friend and asking about all the different treats that were available, from freeze-dried rabbits’ feet (apparently very popular with cats!) [to] beef hearts, fish cartilage and more," says Lay.
"Lumos and Noxie were allowed to explore the store. I had expected that they would want to sniff all the treats, but it must have been overwhelming and they preferred to watch out the window. But they have loved eating the treats we bought home!"
St Kilda Beach
Some councils have curfews on cats, meaning they need to be on their own properties during some times of day (most commonly between dusk and dawn) or all the time. But Port Phillip has no such laws, meaning cats are free to roam wherever they want, as a council animal management explained to us. And that means they are also free to accompany you to any public place you want to go – including all the beaches in Port Phillip (like St Kilda Beach, Elwood Beach, Port Melbourne Beach). Dogs are restricted from most beaches during the summer, but cats are not – and they don't even need leashes. Just make sure that the beach you want to take your cat to is not a restricted area wildlife corridor – such as a section of St Kilda Beach West – and you and your furry friend are all set to take in some rays.
Walking around Collingwood
Lumos and Nox wanted to visit Melbourne's famous street art, but to visit busy Hosier Lane would be to risk being trampled underfoot. Instead they walked around Collingwood and visited Chopper Lane, a colourful tribute to the notorious gangster.
"I’m not sure whether it was because we were in our ‘holiday’ bubble, but we did feel like we had a much more positive reaction from people as we walked around with Lumos and Noxie. We found several people stopped us and asked us questions about Catexploring," Lay says.
"Yes, this happens in Sydney. But it just felt like it was happening more in Collingwood."
Proud Mary
Coffee is a glorious and ever-evolving affair here – pour over, syphon, French press, espresso, stovetop, aero drip – this is where we go to watch and learn. Not only is this café super serious about its coffee, it's also welcoming to your four-legged friends.
"There were dogs there, but their owners were willing to keep them away from the cats and we had several patrons asking us about the whole concept of Catexploring," says Lay. "Being spoken to nicely about exploring with your cat by multiple people made the whole experience a lot more enjoyable.
"We also loved people watching and seeing so many creative people, working on their books, talking about their music, design projects and more. A luxury we don’t seem to notice in Sydney. And we loved their food and coffee – definitely recommend stopping there if you are going past with your kitty."
Fitzroy Gardens
If your cat is the adventurous type, take him or her to Fitzroy Gardens, among Melbourne's prettiest. Cats are free to roam in Melbourne, so there is nothing stopping you from taking your feline friend on a stroll (on leash or off) through these magnificent gardens.
