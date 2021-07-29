How to spend a weekend in Melbourne with your cat

Why should dogs get all the attention? There are plenty of places in Melbourne that welcome cats, too

There are lots of places in Melbourne that welcome dogs, but what about feline companions? As long as cats are in carriers, they are allowed on Melbourne trains, trams and buses. If they are leash trained, cats can walk along Melbourne's streets and visit parks – and you can even take your cat to some beaches. Many of Melbourne's cafés and shops don't mind having feline visitors, either – just ask whether you can sit at an outside table, or whether your cat is welcome in a carrier.

Granted, many cats do not have the temperament to leave their warm corners and cosy couches to go exploring in unfamiliar places. But Sydney cats Lumos and Nox are very adventurous felines who love exploring the world. When their mum, Catexplorer founder Hasara Lay, visited Melbourne for a weekend when state borders were open, she found plenty of places that were willing to accommodate Lumos (blue harness) and Nox (pink harness). Here are some of the places she visited (plus a few more we've added).

