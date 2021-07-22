Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right How well do you know Melbourne?
Photograph of the Melbourne CBD skyline.
Photograph: James Bernstein

How well do you know Melbourne?

Take our quiz to find out if you're a true Melburnian

By Adena Maier
Advertising

How well do you know Melbourne? The Time Out Melbourne team wants to put your local knowledge to the test, so we've compiled some trivia questions about our beloved city.

Take the quiz below – no cheating!

RECOMMENDED: 22 things you learn in your first year living in Melbourne. 

Looking for more Melbourne trivia?

Recommended

    You may also like

      Best selling Time Out Offers
        Advertising