Gourmands and wine lovers can soak up the premium produce and drops of the Hume region

If you've been after ideas for an easy weekend getaway, hop in the car and head to Sunbury for Hume Harvest, a one-day festival celebrating the best food and wine producers of the Hume region. Sample drops from the likes of Marnong Estate, Goonawarra and Arundel Farm Estate while enjoying nibbles from local food providers.

As you soak up the quiet country town vibes, you'll also be treated to an all-Australian music line-up. You'll hear from the likes of 17-time Aria nominee Pete Murray, Triple J Unearthed star Gretta Ray and folk stars the Pierce Brothers.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $13 for children aged 12 to 17 and free for children aged 12 and under. Adult tickets include access to wine tastings and a gift of a Hume Harvest-branded wine glass that you can have as a keepsake.

To purchase your tickets, head to the website.

