Legoland adults only night

Why should kids have all the fun?

To get into the Legoland Discovery Centre in Chadstone, adults need to be accompanied by a child. And even if that wasn't the case, sometimes you just want to have a bit of Lego fun without a gaggle of sticky kids running amok. Thankfully, Legoland has heard our pleas and has announced an adults-only night on June 17, no kids allowed. 

Wander through the vast playground and take a spin on rides or buckle in for a 4D movie. There will also be heaps of scavenger hunts and building competitions with fun prizes up for grabs. It's set to be a brick-tastic night, so be sure to grab your tickets before they sell out. 

Can't make it to Chadstone? Pick up a fun set from Melbourne's newest Lego store instead.

Details

Event website:
www.legolanddiscoverycentre.com/melbourne/tickets-passes/other-tickets/adult-nights/
Address:
Legoland Discovery Centre
Chadstone Shopping Centre
1341 Dandenong Road
Chadstone
Melbourne
3148
Contact:
melbourne.legolanddiscoverycentre.com.au
1800 803 297
Melbourne@legolanddiscoverycentre.com.au
Price:
$39.99
Opening hours:
Sun-Wed 9.30am-5.30pm; Thu-Sat 9.30am-7pm

