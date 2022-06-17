Time Out says

To get into the Legoland Discovery Centre in Chadstone, adults need to be accompanied by a child. And even if that wasn't the case, sometimes you just want to have a bit of Lego fun without a gaggle of sticky kids running amok. Thankfully, Legoland has heard our pleas and has announced an adults-only night on June 17, no kids allowed.

Wander through the vast playground and take a spin on rides or buckle in for a 4D movie. There will also be heaps of scavenger hunts and building competitions with fun prizes up for grabs. It's set to be a brick-tastic night, so be sure to grab your tickets before they sell out.

Can't make it to Chadstone? Pick up a fun set from Melbourne's newest Lego store instead.