Vent all your anger safely at the Break Room, a venue that openly encourages you to destroy objects. Suit up, grab a baseball bat and head into the rooms, where you can throw, bash, smash and break plates and glassware. You can even bring your own items to smash if you’ve always wanted to destroy a certain something (the most popular items to smash in such rooms worldwide are printers, just so you know). Everything from the safety gear to the disposal of the destroyed objects is taken care of, so all you need to do is wear closed-toe shoes and get smashing.