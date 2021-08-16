Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
  1. A child putting frosting on donuts.
    Photograph: Hungry Homer Donuts
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. A cutting board with six decorated donuts.
    Photograph: Hungry Homer Donuts
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. A child holding the DIY donut making box.
    Photograph: Hungry Homer Donuts
    PreviousNext
    /3

Make doughnuts at home with this DIY kit by Hungry Homer Donuts

Each kit comes with everything you need to whip up and decorate 12 tasty doughnuts

https://media.timeout.com/images/105797571/image.jpg
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

Graduate from baking sourdough loaves to making tasty and beautiful doughnuts using these DIY doughnuts kits by Hungry Homer Donuts. Made for all ages and ideal for first-time bakers, each kit comes with all the ingredients that you will need as well as baking pans. All you need to provide are an oven, microwave, oil and mixing bowls and spoons. 

There are four kits to choose from, and each one makes 12 doughnuts. Choose from the “What a Gem!’ kit and make some blinged-out doughnuts, the ‘Boujee’ kit, which comes with real gold leaf, the ‘Hey Purple Petal’ kit, which comes with edible freeze-dried pansies, and the ‘Mini Choccie Blockie’ kit, which is perfect for choc-a-holics. 

Each kit is $58 and can be purchased through the Hungry Homer Donuts website. Once you have the pans, you can purchase refill kits for $30 with just the ingredients and make more doughnuts whenever you want. And to make the deal even sweeter, for each kit sold five meals are donated to Aussies in need. 

Got a hankering for more dessert? Try these places that deliver

The best Melbourne desserts you can get delivered
Photograph: Supplied

The best Melbourne desserts you can get delivered

  • Restaurants

Cakes, doughnuts, pretzels, chocolate… there’s something to be said about getting sweet treats delivered to your door, rather than slaving over a hand mixer and an hour or two in the oven. Plus, when you get these things delivered, it’s infinitely easier to clean up. So here we are – some of Melbourne’s finest desserts that can be delivered right to your doorstep.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

Let us help you plan your weekend

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.