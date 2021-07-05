Make your way to the Red Hill Recreation Showground to enjoy a full day of the best wine and food that the Mornington Peninsula has to offer

What better way to warm yourself up during winter than with a belly full of wine and good food? Join wine-lovers from across Victoria at the Red Hill Recreation Showground and Reserve on July 24 for the annual Mornington Peninsula’s Winter Wine Weekend.

From 10.30am to 4pm, you’ll have the opportunity to taste more than 200 premium wines from 45 Mornington Peninsula wineries including Avani Winery, Ten Minutes by Tractor and Ocean Eight.

The event will take place in three sheds that will be transformed into sub-regional experiences that showcase the best of the area’s wineries and restaurants. You’ll spend 90 minutes in each shed, during which you can sip on wines and pair them with entrée-sized dishes designed around the wines and made using regionally sourced produce.

If you need a pick-me-up, stop off between sheds for a snack and a brew by Red Hill Cheese and Brew Up Bar.

Tickets are $120 per person and include a complimentary Riedel tasting glass, all wine tastings, a tasting book and three dishes. You can purchase additional food vouchers and wine by the glass, and you can also pick up bottles of wine to take home with you.

There are only 900 tickets available, so book now to secure your spot.