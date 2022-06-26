Melbourne
Seafood Sundays

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Ging Thai, Southbank
A three-tier seafood tower on a table with wine glasses and side dishes.
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

The three-tier tower of seafood is perfect for sharing with your friends on a lazy Sunday arvo

Summer may be over, but that doesn't mean you can't keep feasting on fresh, succulent seafood as we plunge into autumn. Every Sunday until the end of June, you can head to Ging Thai for Seafood Sundays and feast on a three-tiered seafood tower.

You'll receive a variety of locally sourced seafood and Thai dishes, and it's plenty to share between two or three people. Think char-grilled lobster finished with Thai basil and lime-infused oil, a wok-tossed blue swimmer crab cooked with scallions, heirloom tomato and sriracha sauce and a heaping pile of cooked and chilled half-shells scallops with a Thai-style chilli fruit salad. 

To help you mop up all the delicious sauces, the platter will also come with a selection of seasonal Thai salads, jasmine rice and roti bread. The platter is $160 and is available between noon and 10pm every Sunday until June 26. For more information, head to the website

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
Ging Thai
Crown Riverwalk
8 Whiteman Street
Southbank
Melbourne
3006
Contact:
www.crownmelbourne.com.au/restaurants/premium/ging-thai/info-booking
03 9292 5777
Price:
$160
Opening hours:
Wed & Thu noon-10pm, Fri & Sat noon-11pm; Sun noon-10pm

Dates and times

