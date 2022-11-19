Time Out says

The biggest sneaker convention in Australia is coming to the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre this November, giving you the opportunity to buy, sell, trade and get up close and personal with some of the rarest sneakers and streetwear apparel on the market.

Sneakerland is for sneakerheads, collectors and fashionistas alike, with a whopping 52 vendors slinging more than 3000 sneakers alongside streetwear drops and apparel for one day only, on Saturday, November 19.

It’s not just about the sneakers though. There’s a jam-packed program full of basketball competitions, live painting, sneaker auctions and more than $30k worth of raffle prizes up for grabs. Head to the sneaker museum for an exclusive look at some historically iconic footwear like the Jordan 1 OG Chicago (1985) and the Nike SB Dunk Low Paris, and the custom sneaker station to add a personal touch to your new kicks.

Tickets start at $40 for general admission and $100 for a limited-edition VIP ticket that gives you exclusive access to the auctions and multiple raffle and competition entries.

To purchase a ticket, head to the Sneakerland website.

