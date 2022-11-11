Time Out says

The ten-day program is filled with inspiring talks from renowned local and international authors, artists, comedians, and musicians

In the spirit of spring rejuvenation, Melbourne’s home for writing and big ideas, the Wheeler Centre, is set to host a festival of ideas featuring a stellar line-up of locally and globally renowned authors, musicians, artists, and comedians.

Kicking off in November, the ten-day program will be made up of a range of events, including lunches, workshops, performances, and storytime sessions at the Wheeler Centre, as well as various other venues around the CBD. Catch UK literary sensation Natasha Brown; Australian novelist Helen Garner; multi-award-winning Pakistani-British writer Kamila Shamsie; and human rights advocate and lawyer Nyadol Nyuon, who will feature on a panel about women in the workplace hosted by Jamila Rizvi.

You’ll also get the chance to enjoy some sweet tunes from acclaimed soprano and composer Deborah Cheetham and musician Sui Zhen, and listen in on a conversation about environmental activism with musician and former politician Peter Garrett.

“The Wheeler Centre’s Spring Fling celebrates our return to the stage and the rejuvenation of the arts and cultural communities after two devastatingly hard years for writers, arts practitioners and organisations like us who are dependent on coming together to enjoy conversation, debate, ideas and entertainment," says Caro Llewellyn, the CEO of the Wheeler Centre.

The Wheeler Centre’s Spring Fling runs from Wednesday, November 2 to Friday, November 11 at the Wheeler Centre, The Capitol, Testing Grounds and the Sofitel.

For the full program and ticket information, head to the Wheeler Centre website.



