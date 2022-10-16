Time Out says

If you've got a raging sweet tooth and a desperate need for a holiday, we're about to give you the best news you've heard all day. For a limited time, the DoubleTree by Hilton Melbourne on Flinders Street has transformed its two-story loft room into a candied wonderland for a Sugar High Staycation package.

Your sugar-filled experience starts in the lobby with a few of DoubleTree's famous chocolate chip and walnut cookies. Gobble them up while they're still warm and gooey, and then the reception will give each guest a mini jar of assorted lollies and a pair of Bubble-O Bill ice-cream printed socks.

Next, you'll make your way to the highest floor of the hotel and enter Candyland. Thanks to a partnership with LED sign and party favour brand Electric Confetti, your room will be decked out with neon-lit sprinkles, ice cream cones, love hearts and a shimmery sequin wall. There will also be heaps of jars filled with even more lollies, all available for purchase.

Indulge until your teeth start to hurt, pop on a movie and then catch some z's (if you can – sugar highs are serious business). In the morning, you can head downstairs to Platform 270 for a complimentary buffet breakfast.

To book the experience, use the promo code PR04MC on the hotel's website or request the room and experience by name on the phone or via email. This experience is available from August 1 until mid-October, and prices start at $470 per night.

