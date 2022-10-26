Time Out says

Explore the best food, drink, fashion and entertainment that our city has to offer at this pop-up

We already know that our city is one-of-a-kind, so it's about time we celebrate how special it is. That's why the City of Melbourne is putting on Supermelbourne, a five-day pop-up celebrating our city's exceptional food, fashion, retail, art and entertainment offerings.

From October 22 to 26, three shopfronts on Howey Place will be transformed to emulate some of Melbourne's most beloved experiences. Serai (Time Out's restaurant of the year) and Byrdi are teaming up to dish out Filipino canapés and signature cocktails, ten local DJs will be on the decks throughout the weekend and you can sip coffees and macarons by Scott Pickett (Smith St Bistrot).

