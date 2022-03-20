Melbourne
A family of four and a dog sitting on a picnic blanket at the Macedon Ranges.
Photograph: Supplied

The best autumn festivals in Melbourne and Victoria

Take in the autumnal foliage and celebrate the harvest season with homegrown booze and produce

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Autumn is possibly the most gorgeous time in Victoria, with the region turning into a kaleidoscope of red, orange and yellow foliage. And best of all, the rolling farmlands covered in grapevines, hops and autumnal produce are all ripe for the picking. It's harvest season, and the best way to celebrate is at one of Victoria's many autumn festivals, with a glass of homegrown booze in hand. We've rounded up the best autumn festivals to partake in this season, so have a scroll, layer your flannels and get a move on.

Keen to get the best view of the changing leaves? Here are our picks of the best places to see autumn foliage in Victoria.

FUSE Festival Autumn 2022
Photograph: Supplied

FUSE Festival Autumn 2022

  Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals
  • Melbourne

Darebin Council encompasses Melbourne's northern suburbs including Northcote, Thornbury, Preston and Reservoir, and the area is home to a wealth of artistic talent. From March 11 to 27, the City of Darebin is celebrating its talented residents through the FUSE Festival Autumn 2022, a showcase of visual art, cinema, music, dance and more. 

High Country Hop
Photograph: Phoebe Powell

High Country Hop

  Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals
  • Beechworth

Step into beer-music heaven for a day with the return of Beechworth's High Country Hop Festival. On April 2, Beechworth's historic precinct will pay tribute to the magical ingredient that is hops, and festival-goers can explore a variety of breweries while listening to live music. 

Hume Harvest
Photograph: Elina Fairytale

Hume Harvest

  Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals
  • Sunbury

If you've been after ideas for an easy weekend getaway, hop in the car and head to Sunbury for Hume Harvest, a one-day festival celebrating the best food and wine producers of the Hume region. Sample drops from the likes of Marnong Estate, Goonawarra and Arundel Farm Estate while enjoying nibbles from local food providers. 

Pyrenees Unearthed Festival
Photograph: Supplied

Pyrenees Unearthed Festival

  Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals
  • Avoca

Explore the best drops that western Victoria has to offer at the Pyrenees Unearthed Festival, a massive one-day festival on April 9 that takes over the lush banks of the Avoca River. More than 20 winemakers of the Pyrenees and Grampians region will be in attendance, as well as an impressive line-up of local beer, cider, gin and food producers. 

Tesselaar KaBloom Festival
Photograph: Supplied

Tesselaar KaBloom Festival

  Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals

Sunflower season may be over, but the delights of frolicking through a field of flowers are here to stay with the autumnal arrival of the KaBloom Festival of Flowers. From April 2 to 25, you can head over to Melbourne's Dandenong Ranges for a festival that combines fields of flowers with spectacular circus arts.

Macedon Ranges Autumn Festival
Photograph: Supplied

Macedon Ranges Autumn Festival

  Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals

From March 26 until April 25, the Macedon Ranges will play host to a huge celebration of all things autumn. The Macedon Ranges Autumn Festival features a series of nature experiences, events, autumn produce and live music across nine colourful villages nestled across the ranges. 

Grampians Grape Escape
Photograph: Anthony Evans

Grampians Grape Escape

  Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals
  • Grampians

After a two-year hiatus, Victoria's longest-running food and wine festival is returning with a bang. The Grampians Grape Escape is taking over the beautiful foothills of Mount William with a weekend-long program of world-class wines, gourmet food and live music. 

Pinot Palooza
Photograph: Supplied

Pinot Palooza

  Things to do
  • Food and drink
  • Port Melbourne

Donning its best party shoes to leave the last dregs of pandemic uncertainty behind, Pinot Palooza  the world’s longest-running pinot festival  is emerging from its two-and-a-half-year hiatus to bring the pinot party vibes back for the first time since 2019. More than 70 of the best pinot producers from around Australia, New Zealand and beyond are coming to join the festivities across four cities, and its turn in Melbourne is on May 6 and 7.

