Tower Tag is what you get when you combine laser tag and virtual reality, and it's absolutely hectic. Players are equipped with VR headsets and a laser gun before entering a space-aged stadium and being split into two teams in a battle to the last man standing. You can play with a minimum of two total players and a maximum of eight, and you can even rent out the entire arena just for you and your friends.
There are many things to like about laser tag: it's thrilling and competitive, it's not as painful as paintball and it's an excellent way to get your steps in. Are you a sniper who slinks into dark corners and wait for your prey? Or a more brash player who prefers to take risks, guns blazing? We've rounded up our favourite laser tag arenas in Melbourne, so gather your mates, put together a dream team and see who will win in a fight to the finish.