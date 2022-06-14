Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A group of friends equipped with laser tag guns.
Photograph: Laserblast Laser Tag Equipment

The best laser tag arenas to try in Melbourne

Gear up and enjoy the competitive spirit and adrenaline boost of paintball – minus the welts and bruises

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

There are many things to like about laser tag: it's thrilling and competitive, it's not as painful as paintball and it's an excellent way to get your steps in. Are you a sniper who slinks into dark corners and wait for your prey? Or a more brash player who prefers to take risks, guns blazing? We've rounded up our favourite laser tag arenas in Melbourne, so gather your mates, put together a dream team and see who will win in a fight to the finish. 

Love laser tag, but keen on something a big higher impact? Here are the best places to play paintball in Melbourne.

Tower Tag
Photograph: Tower Tag Arena

Tower Tag

Tower Tag is what you get when you combine laser tag and virtual reality, and it's absolutely hectic. Players are equipped with VR headsets and a laser gun before entering a space-aged stadium and being split into two teams in a battle to the last man standing. You can play with a minimum of two total players and a maximum of eight, and you can even rent out the entire arena just for you and your friends.

Read more
Kingpin at Crown
Photograph: Laserblast Laser Tag Equipment

Kingpin at Crown

  • Things to do
  • Southbank

We all know that Crown boasts several hotels, a lavish day spa, nightclubs, bars, high-end shopping and – of course – the largest casino in the southern hemisphere, with 500 table games and thousands of electronic games. But did you know that it's also home to Kingpin, a massive games centre that includes a 12-lane bowling alley and a laser tag arena? 

Read more
Advertising
Strike Bowling: Melbourne Central
Photograph: Supplied

Strike Bowling: Melbourne Central

  • Things to do
  • Melbourne

Sure, at Strike you'll be able to land a... strike (or not), but you can also shoot your friends in laser tag or be puzzled in one of their escape rooms. Each venue has a fully stocked bar, meaning yes, you can help amp up your adrenaline with some caffeine from an Espresso Martini. After you've worked up an appetite from running around shooting your friends, you can also enjoy some hearty food like pizzas, loaded hot dogs and even vegan pies. 

Read more
Book online
Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq
Photograph: Supplied

Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies
  • Docklands

Who says arcades are just for kids? After landing in the District Docklands in 2018, Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq has become a Melbourne mainstay for adults trying to relive their childhood. The first thing you'll notice when you step inside is that it's like entering a neon-hued vaudevillian dream that's highly reminiscent of a PG version of Blade Runner. There are dozens of arcade games to try out, as well as bowling and, most recently, a virtual reality and laser tag arena. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Tech Assault
Photograph: Lasertag Aachen

Tech Assault

  • Things to do
  • Thornbury

Big fans of the double entendre and realistic combat scenarios, Tech Assault Thornbury invites you to “stop playing with yourself” and engage in an epic afternoon of domination and team death matches. Or in other words, to get together with a group of mates and run around shooting each other at laser tag. Letting you get in touch with your inner warrior and outer psychopath, the Thornbury centre runs public sessions where you and 5 mates can simply show up and brutally attack a group of strangers, or private functions where you have the pleasure of shooting your more annoying friends and colleagues. 

Read more
Le Mans Laserzone
Photograph: Le Mans Entertainment Centre

Le Mans Laserzone

Head an hour outside the CBD to Dandenong South for a visit to this massive games centre that's decked out with go-karts, virtual reality, mini golf, a gaming arcade and, of course, laser tag. It's the biggest laser tag arena in Victoria, and the arena is a multi-storey, obstacle-filled maze for you to explore and have fun in. There are three Star Wars-themed game modes to play: Bounty Hunters (a 1v1 where only one person will emerge victorious), Rebels vs Storm Troopers (where your aim is destroy the opposing team) and Destroy the Jedi Temple (a solo mission where you try to score as man points as possible). 

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.