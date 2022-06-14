Big fans of the double entendre and realistic combat scenarios, Tech Assault Thornbury invites you to “stop playing with yourself” and engage in an epic afternoon of domination and team death matches. Or in other words, to get together with a group of mates and run around shooting each other at laser tag. Letting you get in touch with your inner warrior and outer psychopath, the Thornbury centre runs public sessions where you and 5 mates can simply show up and brutally attack a group of strangers, or private functions where you have the pleasure of shooting your more annoying friends and colleagues.