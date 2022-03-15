Just an hour southeast of Melbourne CBD is Sniper's Den, a three-hectare paintball field equipped to host everything from a casual hang with friends to large corporate events, birthdays and buck's parties. There are five different areas to choose from, including the Courage Under Fire field, which simulates an urban combat environment; the 50 Piece Sup Air Tournament Field, which is the largest paintball field in Victoria; the Heaven and Hell field, designed for those who prefer playing with strategy over brute force; the Tactical Ops field, which offers challenging obstacles; and the Prison Break field, for the added challenge of navigating a prison wall.
Love laser tag, but keen on something a bit higher impact? Opt for paintball, where you can spend an afternoon pelting your friends with capsules filled with dye. It's a great opportunity to relieve some stress or to live out your best assassin fantasies, a la John Wick or Kill Bill.
We've rounded up several locations in or near Melbourne, with some as close as a 30-minute drive from the CBD. Whether you're keen on a quick and classic session or a Hollywood-esque, narrative-driven round, we've got you covered.
