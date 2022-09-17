Time Out says

Practice your poshest accent and don your fanciest clothes for what's set to be the event of the season

Dear reader, I hope you've been practicising your waltz because the social event of the season has just been announced. For one day only, the folks behind the Wizardry High Tea are bringing you an unofficial Bridgerton-themed ball.

If you're among the millions who've become obsessed with the scandalous period drama, then be sure to save the date for September 17 when the ball will be popping up in Melbourne's Plaza Ballroom. Don your fanciest ball gown or suit and eat, drink and be merry while dancing to classics played live by a string quartet.

Tickets start at $209, and you can book in for either the afternoon session running from noon to 4pm or the evening session running from 7pm to 11pm. For more information and to book tickets, head to the event page.

