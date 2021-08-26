35 things Melburnians are weirdly proud of

We're proud of our restaurants, bars and arts scene – but these are the things we're ridiculously smug about

Melburnians have a reputation for being a little smug. We know how awesome our city is, and boy, do we love talking about it. Can you blame us? There’s a brilliant restaurant on almost every corner, great events happen every weekend, and our arts scene is the envy of the world. But there are also a bunch of not-so-obvious things that we are weirdly proud of – most of which we won’t shut up about.

1. The Hoddle Grid.

2. How much we dislike Sydney.

3. The Free Tram Zone.

4. Abusing the Free Tram Zone and not getting caught.

5. Being able to tell people about a brand-new underground bar/brunch spot before the crowds have hit it.

6. Our reputation as the cultural capital of Australia.

7. Revs.

8. Our ability to adapt to hourly weather changes.

9. Bars on the water.

10. The ruthlessness of the Montague Street bridge.

11. Franco Cozzo.

12. That man who wanders around Melbourne holding a giant carrot.

13. Being able to do a hook turn.

14. Melbhenge.

15. Our excess of cool laneways and beautiful arcades.

16. That we don’t care about Neighbours as much as British people do.

17. Funky Bunny, that bass-playing busker who dresses up like a bunny.

18. South Melbourne dim sims.

19. How snobby we are about coffee.

20. Our core strength on trams.

21. The Grand Final Day public holiday.

22. Calling it Jeff’s Shed instead of Melbourne Convention Centre.

23. How we manage to jam ourselves onto crowded trams.

24. Wearing black all the time (here's a possible explanation).

25. The Birdman Rally.

26. That we are always tired from being out all night.

27. Sticking to our "sides" and never crossing the river/Westgate/Alexandra Parade.

28. The sticky floors in the Corner Hotel.

29. Remembering it's footy season and we can’t take Punt Road.

30. Never drinking mainstream beer.

31. How long or short it takes you to get to the airport.

32. Our 24-hour public transport (though we should be legitimately proud of that!)

33. How long we can hold out before turning on the heat in winter.

34. Underbelly.

35. Our local community television and radio channels like Channel 31 and Triple R.

