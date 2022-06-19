Whether you're looking for shopping, eating or just exploring, get off the beaten path

We recommend getting out and exploring Melbourne on foot when the weather permits. But if you think the main streets are passé, we've got good news: you can traverse a good part of Melbourne CBD via laneway, without ever setting foot on a street in the Hoddle Grid.

But with over 40 laneways and arcades in Melbourne, how can you efficiently distinguish the good ones from the ones filled with garbage? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

When you're entertaining out-of-towners or keen to revisit some old favourites, consult this guide to the best laneways and arcades in Melbourne. Get out there and poke your head around corners to find graffiti-laden lanes filled with one-off shops, high-end restaurants and a few dozen hidden bars.

