Things to do on International Transgender Day of Visibility

At 6pm on March 31, Women in Film and Television Victoria (WFTV) have invited Dr Julie Peters to present a talk entitled 'Working in the gendered ABC over five decades while fighting my internalised trans-phobia. The talk will be hosted by comedian Daisy Webb, and both Peters and Webb will share their experiences as trans-women in the Australian media and entertainment industry. There will be an opportunity for questions, and drinks and nibbles will be provided. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.