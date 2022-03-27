Melbourne
A person holding up a sign that reads 'Trans Rights are Human Rights'.
Photograph: Oriel Frankie Ashcroft

Things to do on International Transgender Day of Visibility

We've rounded up several ways that you can celebrate and support transgender people in our community

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Before activist Rachel Crandall started International Transgender Day of Visibility in 2009, the only trans-centred day that existed was Trans Day of Remembrance. Unlike the latter which is a day of mourning, Trans Day of Visibility is intended to be an opportunity to celebrate gender diverse identities and achievements. It falls on March 31 annually, and if you're keen to celebrate or get involved, we've rounded up a number of events and opportunities across Melbourne and Victoria. 

Looking for queer-friendly bars? We've rounded up our favourite places that cater for and celebrate queer communities.

Visit or donate to the Victorian Pride Centre
Photograph: John Gollings

Visit or donate to the Victorian Pride Centre

  • Gay and lesbian
  • St Kilda

The Victorian Pride Centre is the first purpose-built centre for Australia's LGBTIQ+ communities. Located in St Kilda, the space was first supported by State Government in 2016, with construction completed in 2021. All are welcome to visit, and if you're keen to support the centre's mission, you can donate here

Join Dr Julie Peters for a talk on gendered behaviour and internalised trans-phobia
Photograph: Supplied

Join Dr Julie Peters for a talk on gendered behaviour and internalised trans-phobia

At 6pm on March 31, Women in Film and Television Victoria (WFTV) have invited Dr Julie Peters to present a talk entitled 'Working in the gendered ABC over five decades while fighting my internalised trans-phobia. The talk will be hosted by comedian Daisy Webb, and both Peters and Webb will share their experiences as trans-women in the Australian media and entertainment industry. There will be an opportunity for questions, and drinks and nibbles will be provided. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here

Donate to Transgender Victoria
Photograph: Oriel Frankie Ashcroft

Donate to Transgender Victoria

Transgender Victoria is the leading body for trans and gender diverse advocacy, training and resource development in Victoria. If you're keen to support the work it does, you can make a donation here. Your donation will go towards efforts including subsiding services for gender diverse people, supporting grassroots initiatives, providing industry training to ensure inclusive environments and more. 

