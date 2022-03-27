Things to do on International Transgender Day of Visibility

The Victorian Pride Centre is the first purpose-built centre for Australia's LGBTIQ+ communities. Located in St Kilda, the space was first supported by State Government in 2016, with construction completed in 2021. All are welcome to visit, and if you're keen to support the centre's mission, you can donate here.
Before activist Rachel Crandall started International Transgender Day of Visibility in 2009, the only trans-centred day that existed was Trans Day of Remembrance. Unlike the latter which is a day of mourning, Trans Day of Visibility is intended to be an opportunity to celebrate gender diverse identities and achievements. It falls on March 31 annually, and if you're keen to celebrate or get involved, we've rounded up a number of events and opportunities across Melbourne and Victoria.
