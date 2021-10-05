This Melbourne brewery is launching a beer named after Scott Morrison

We can’t all go on a Hawaiian holiday, but we can pretend we are with these fruity tropical pale ales

After selling out its 'Dan AnBrews' beer, Public Brewing Co has landed on a new Australian political figure as its muse: prime minister Scott Morrison. Taking a jab at old mate Scotty's affinity for tropical getaways at the worst of times, the 'Hop MorrisCan' is a tropical pale ale made from Australian-grown hops.

"[We] released Hop MorrisCan with entirely good intentions," says head brewer Gab Porto. "We all want to get out to visit family, friends and far away tropical places. While many of us can’t do that just yet, this a great beer to share over Zoom or FaceTime."

To quote Scotty from marketing, we should all be supporting small businesses during these difficult times. If you’re keen on supporting this Croydon brewery by stocking up on some refreshing and fruity tinnies for your next picnic or barbecue, you can pre-order a four-pack or a slab through the Public Brewing Co website.

The orders will be dispatched on October 18 or available for local pick-up from the Croydon bottle shop from October 20.