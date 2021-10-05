Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The 'Hop MorrisCan' beer by Public Brewing Co.
Photograph: Public Brewing Co

This Melbourne brewery is launching a beer named after Scott Morrison

We can’t all go on a Hawaiian holiday, but we can pretend we are with these fruity tropical pale ales

https://media.timeout.com/images/105797571/image.jpg
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

After selling out its 'Dan AnBrews' beer, Public Brewing Co has landed on a new Australian political figure as its muse: prime minister Scott Morrison. Taking a jab at old mate Scotty's affinity for tropical getaways at the worst of times, the 'Hop MorrisCan' is a tropical pale ale made from Australian-grown hops. 

"[We] released Hop MorrisCan with entirely good intentions," says head brewer Gab Porto. "We all want to get out to visit family, friends and far away tropical places. While many of us can’t do that just yet, this a great beer to share over Zoom or FaceTime."

To quote Scotty from marketing, we should all be supporting small businesses during these difficult times. If you’re keen on supporting this Croydon brewery by stocking up on some refreshing and fruity tinnies for your next picnic or barbecue, you can pre-order a four-pack or a slab through the Public Brewing Co website

The orders will be dispatched on October 18 or available for local pick-up from the Croydon bottle shop from October 20.

Looking for more alcohol delivery? These businesses will bring booze straight to your doorstep.

Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.