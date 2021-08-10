Melbourne
Three tinnies of the Dan Anbrews beer by Public Brewing Co.
Photograph: Public Brewing Co.

This Melbourne brewery has released a beer in honour of Dan Andrews

Get on the beers with a cold tinnie of their latest release, the Dan AnBrews

https://media.timeout.com/images/105797571/image.jpg
Written by
Adena Maier
In light of the latest lockdown and to honour premier Andrews' now-famous "get on the beers" quote, Public Brewery Co has crafted a new limited edition beer: the Dan Anbrews.

This refreshing light craft beer is made with Amarillo and Cascade hops for a bitter, hoppy flavour balanced by a subtle fruity aroma. We’re probably all feeling some lockdown lethargy right around now, so have an at-home pub night with a six-pack or slab of these tasty tinnies.

You can order them through the website or if it’s within your 5km radius, chuck on your North Face and pick them up at the Public Brewery’s bottle shop at 13 Lacey Street in Croydon. 

Don’t forget that under current lockdown restrictions we can’t hang out with mates, so do the right thing and crack open a tinnie at home with those you live with while we wait for the lockdown to end.

RECOMMENDED: Moon Dog brewery is now selling a ‘pub in a box’.

Looking for alcohol delivery services?

