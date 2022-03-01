One of Melbourne's premier Irish pubs, PJ O'Brien's is the place to be for a good time on St Patrick's Day. You'll find the walls splashed with Irish paraphernalia, suspended TV screens playing the rugby, live music, and Irish grub (expect Tayto chips, big Irish brekkies and plenty of McDonnells Curry Sauce).
If you love the craic, you're probably familiar with knocking back a whiskey and a Guinness on St Patrick's Day like all good Irish folk do. The day falls on Thursday, March 17, and we're sure Melbourne's pubs and bars will be getting into the St Paddy's spirit with plenty of Irish pub grub and pints upon pints of Guinness, Kilkenny and Magners. Wear your greenest outfit and head to these venues – they'll be putting on the best parties for St Patrick's Day.
