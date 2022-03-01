In an ode to the Emerald Isle and the "stately, plump Buck Mulligan" of James Joyce's Ulysses, Northcote's boutique bookshop and bar represent the glorious union of Irish whiskey and literature. By day, Buck Mulligan's is a bookshop and café. By night, the bar's Irish whiskeys get a good workout.

This St Paddy's Day, Buck's will have a pop-up whiskey and Guinness bar in the courtyard and live music from 3pm. The venue will be open from 1pm.