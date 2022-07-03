Winter is high time to seek out truffles, so here’s where you can go on a truffle hunt near Melbourne

It may seem like truffles are having a moment, but did you know that they were first discovered by ancient Sumerians and Babylonians more than 4000 years ago? Ancient Romans and Greeks popularised their use, believing that truffles were an aphrodisiac, and throughout the Renaissance, the nuggets of black gold were commonly found on the tables of prestigious banquets (including ones by the Medici family).

Today, they're still considered a delicacy — perhaps partly because of their incredibly short harvest season. In Melbourne, that season runs in winter between June and the end of August, and many farms offer hunts for people keen to unearth their own truffles. You get rugged up, follow a cute truffle-hunting dog around some oak trees and dig up some pungent fungus.

If that sounds like fun, we've rounded up five working truffle farms outside of Melbourne that are offering hunts this year.