Timeout

Truffle dogs at the Truffle Melbourne Festival
Photograph: Supplied

Where to go truffle hunting near Melbourne

Winter is high time to seek out truffles, so here’s where you can go on a truffle hunt near Melbourne

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
It may seem like truffles are having a moment, but did you know that they were first discovered by ancient Sumerians and Babylonians more than 4000 years ago? Ancient Romans and Greeks popularised their use, believing that truffles were an aphrodisiac, and throughout the Renaissance, the nuggets of black gold were commonly found on the tables of prestigious banquets (including ones by the Medici family). 

Today, they're still considered a delicacy — perhaps partly because of their incredibly short harvest season. In Melbourne, that season runs in winter between June and the end of August, and many farms offer hunts for people keen to unearth their own truffles. You get rugged up, follow a cute truffle-hunting dog around some oak trees and dig up some pungent fungus. 

If that sounds like fun, we've rounded up five working truffle farms outside of Melbourne that are offering hunts this year. 

After more winter fun? See our guide to Melbourne's best winter festivals and events. Rather stay cosy indoors? Here are our favourite pubs with fireplaces.

Truffle hunts near Melbourne

Black Cat Truffles, Wattle Flat
Photograph: Giulia Morlando

Black Cat Truffles, Wattle Flat

Visit this 1,000-tree truffle farm near Ballarat and meet the super-smart truffle dogs Winston and Lottie. Your day starts at 10am, where you’ll get to see the truffle dogs in action, then enjoy the fruits of their labour in a tasting. Black Cat Truffles offers truffle hunts on weekends throughout June, July and August from $120 per person. More information here.

The Truffle House, Jumbunna
Photograph: Supplied

The Truffle House, Jumbunna

This truffle farm is located in the hills of South Gippsland in Jumbunna, and for $199 per person, you can join the resident dogs on a search for black truffles around the property. Learn all about the almighty fungus from farmers, and then taste some truffle dishes and enjoy a glass of wine by the fire. The Truffle House truffle hunts run on Sundays throughout June, July and August for $199 per person. More information here.

Red Hill Truffles, Mornington Peninsula
Photograph: Giulia Morlando

Red Hill Truffles, Mornington Peninsula

Head southeast to the heart of the Mornington Peninsula where you'll find Red Hill Truffles, a lush farm run by owner Jenny McAuley. Join McAuley and her trusty truffle spaniels Thomas and Maddie on a hunt across the property that's littered with beautiful oak and hazelnut trees. On the tour, you’ll learn about the truffle harvesting process and have the chance to taste, smell, photograph and purchase freshly harvested truffles. Choose between hunts coupled with tasting plates, brunch or a two-course lunch with wine, with tickets starting from $175. More information here.

Truffle Treasures, Spargo Creek
Photograph: Supplied

Truffle Treasures, Spargo Creek

This popular truffle farm near Daylesford has been hosting truffle hunts since 2010. Truffle Treasures invites you to follow the canine scent of truffle detectives, Abbie and Holly, as they seek out subterranean black gold. Rug up and then -decide which canine will unearth the biggest haul for the day, in a fun bit of sibling rivalry. Truffle Treasures is running hunts on weekends throughout July for $135 per person. More information here.

Gembrook Truffles, Dandenong Ranges
Photograph: Gembrook Truffles

Gembrook Truffles, Dandenong Ranges

Head an hour outside of the Melbourne CBD to embark on a guided truffle hunt with Gembrook's resident truffle dog, Willow. You'll have the opportunity to watch as fresh, ripe truffles are located and harvested from the ground, and you'll get to have a go at unearthing some black gold. Afterwards, you'll head to the cosy Truffle Den for some tea served alongside truffled treats. Gembrook is running truffle hunts on weekends throughout July and August, and tickets start at $140. More information here

Looking for more winter activities?

A comprehensive guide to Victoria’s snow season
Photograph: Karl Gray

A comprehensive guide to Victoria’s snow season

  • Things to do

Victoria’s alpine region is the place to be come winter. Snow has fallen on the mountain tops making it a prime escape from the hustle of the big city, whether you’re a skier, snowboarder, tobogganer or ardent hot chocolate fan. Victoria has five major alpine resorts you can choose from, including Mt Buller, Mt Hotham, Falls Creek, Mt Baw Baw and Lake Mountain. So how do you decide where to visit? We’ve put together this handy list that sets out everything you need to know about Victoria’s alpine resorts, from where to stay to entry prices and even off-season activities.

