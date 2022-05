On any given night at this Collingwood bluestone stalwart, punters of all ages, genders and sexualities are sinking pints by the roaring fireplace, smashing brilliant pub grub, and standing shoulder-to-shoulder at the bandroom. All of this is thanks to publicans Shan Vanderwert and Clint Fisher. Their mission? To create a warm, welcoming environment that would reflect Melbourne’s incredibly diverse music scene and the people who make up that ecosystem. It’s a philosophy that you feel the moment the doors to this grand old corner pub swing open.