In a 2021 survey, Australians reported that they got drunk an average of 27 times over the course of the year. That's nearly double the global average of 15, proving that Aussies love a stiff drink (in other news, water is wet). If you count yourself among that lot, elevate your experience by getting a bit hands-on with your booze.

We've rounded up local brewers, winemakers and distillers that are keen to share the secrets behind their craft. Pretend you're an old-timey bootlegger while learning how to blend wine and distil spirits – and best of all, you'll get to take your creation home with you.