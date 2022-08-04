The Mornington Peninsula is particularly renowned for still wines like chardonnay and pinot noir, but it also boasts some cracking sparkling that you should definitely get in on. And if you're a bit particular about how sweet or dry your bubbly is, you can head over to Foxeys Hangout to make a bottle that's perfect for your palate. With guidance from winemaker Michael Lee, you'll get a tutorial on the final stages of making fine sparkling wine: disgorgement, dosage and corkage. You'll then taste your way across sparkling wines "dosed" at different sugar levels to determine how sweet or dry your own blend should be. Choose your base wine (chardonnay? pinot noir?) to finish off the blend, and then receive your bottle of perfect sparkling. The experience is $75 for two people, including tastings and the take-home bottle. Learn more here.
In a 2021 survey, Australians reported that they got drunk an average of 27 times over the course of the year. That's nearly double the global average of 15, proving that Aussies love a stiff drink (in other news, water is wet). If you count yourself among that lot, elevate your experience by getting a bit hands-on with your booze.
We've rounded up local brewers, winemakers and distillers that are keen to share the secrets behind their craft. Pretend you're an old-timey bootlegger while learning how to blend wine and distil spirits – and best of all, you'll get to take your creation home with you.