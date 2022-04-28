Thar she blows! Whales are some of Earth's biggest creatures but they're also some of our most majestic. There's something magical about spotting a whale from the shoreline, seeing it breach or poke its tail through the briny blue. In Australia we’re lucky to have around 60 per cent of the global whale population living in our waters, meaning your odds of spotting one aren't too shabby.

For Victorians, the prime whale watching season is roughly from May to October each year. While whales can be seen all along the state’s coast, you can improve your chances of getting a slice of the cetacean spectacular by visiting these locations.

