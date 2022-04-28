Melbourne
Whale swimming in the ocean
Photograph: Time Out

Where to go whale watching near Melbourne

Grab your binoculars and hit these coastal locations for a whale of a time

Nicola Dowse
Adena Maier
Written by
Nicola Dowse
&
Adena Maier
Thar she blows! Whales are some of Earth's biggest creatures but they're also some of our most majestic. There's something magical about spotting a whale from the shoreline, seeing it breach or poke its tail through the briny blue. In Australia we’re lucky to have around 60 per cent of the global whale population living in our waters, meaning your odds of spotting one aren't too shabby.

For Victorians, the prime whale watching season is roughly from May to October each year. While whales can be seen all along the state’s coast, you can improve your chances of getting a slice of the cetacean spectacular by visiting these locations.

Looking to explore more of beautiful Victoria? Here are some of our state's most gorgeous natural wonders.

Phillip Island
Photograph: Time Out

Phillip Island

After visiting Phillip Island’s famous fairy penguins, stick around and see if you can spot a whale. From Phillip Island it’s possible to see humpback and southern right whales – updates on where whales have recently been spotted can be found by checking out the Phillip Island Whale Watchers group or by following the Two Bays Whale Project Facebook page. Top whale spotting sites on the island include Cape Woolamai, Pyramid Rock, Surf Beach and the Nobbies and Summerlands areas.

Book a tour: Wildlife Coast Cruises runs whale watching tours, during which you’ll also see Phillip Island’s seals, albatrosses and dolphins.

The Great Ocean Road
Photograph: Time Out

The Great Ocean Road

If you’ve ever driven along the Great Ocean Road you’ll realise why it’s a great spot for whale watching. The entire 243-kilometre stretch of road features lots of vantage points to stop and spot whales, with the most spectacular roadside lookouts found between Lorne and Apollo Bay. Make sure to stop in designated stopping areas as the road is narrow and has many blind corners. It’s also possible to see whales from Apollo Bay beach, where they come as close as 100 metres to the shore. You can stay apprised of recent whale sightings on the Great Ocean Road by visiting the road’s official tourism website.

Warrnambool
Photograph: Time Out

Warrnambool

Whales can be spotted right along the Great Ocean Road, but drive just a little further and you’ll reach one of Victoria’s best whale watching locations: Warrnambool. The seaside town that gave us Dave Hughes, Paul Jennings and Tom Ballard is also home to a nursery for southern right whales. Head to Logan’s Beach between June and September to catch a glimpse of whale calves and their mothers from the specially constructed platforms on the sand dunes. It’s not uncommon to spot the whales only 100 metres from the shore.

Book a tour: Southern Coast Charters offers whale watching tours from out of nearby Port Fairy.

Portland
Photograph: Time Out

Portland

Keep going west from Warrnambool and you’ll reach Portland – a town of only 10,000 people plus whales. From May to October you’ll be able to see southern right whales as they migrate and calve, but visit in summer for something special: blue whales. During November to May Portland is occasionally visited by the largest animal to ever live: the mighty blue whale. Some of the best whale spotting locations include the lookout on Wade Street, and vantage points at Portland Harbour and Bridgewater Bay.

Wilsons Promontory
Photograph: Supplied

Wilsons Promontory

  • Travel

This national park is mainland Australia's southernmost point, and its coastline is a perfect spot to try and sight whales as they return from their southerly migration after birthing season. A majority of the sightings in this area are of humpback whales, but occasionally southern right whales are spotted here as well. If you're lucky, you may also catch glimpses of dolphins, fur seals and albatrosses.

Book a tour: Wildlife Coast Cruises runs a six-hour whale cruise that also showcases the spectacular coastal formations and remote bays along the Prom, including Rabbit Island and hidden coves. 

