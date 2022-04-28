Phillip Island
After visiting Phillip Island’s famous fairy penguins, stick around and see if you can spot a whale. From Phillip Island it’s possible to see humpback and southern right whales – updates on where whales have recently been spotted can be found by checking out the Phillip Island Whale Watchers group or by following the Two Bays Whale Project Facebook page. Top whale spotting sites on the island include Cape Woolamai, Pyramid Rock, Surf Beach and the Nobbies and Summerlands areas.
Book a tour: Wildlife Coast Cruises runs whale watching tours, during which you’ll also see Phillip Island’s seals, albatrosses and dolphins.