Time Out says

Calling all plant mums and dads: a massive two-day plant fair is coming to the Yarra Valley on April 23 and 24, and more than 5,000 plants will be available on site. It's the perfect opportunity to pick up fresh buds to make your garden the envy of all your neighbours.

If you're looking for hot gardening tips or want to know why all of your plants keep dying, a range of landscape and urban gardening specialists will also be in attendance. Learn about rare plants, making an edible home garden, the best trees to suit your garden and more from horticultural experts like Paul Kirkpatrick, Stephen Ryan, Vasili Kanidiadis and Peter Teese.

Be sure to leave some time to peruse the wares of more than 30 stallholders selling everything from classic and popular plant varieties to more rare foliage. Sunday will feature a special plant auction where you can bid on precious and unusual plants – last year, one lucky bidder won a special Monstera Thai Constellation, a plant that frequently goes for upwards of several thousand dollars.

Food, local wine and other beverage providers will be on-site, and four-legged pals on leads are welcome too. The expo runs from 10am to 5pm each day at Romantic Nursery in Wandin, and you can buy tickets through the website.

