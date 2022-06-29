Melbourne
Yoga at the Lume

  • The Lume, South Wharf
Stretch and limber up in a gallery filled with digital art of hypnotic oceans, forests and mountains

Melbourne's premier cutting edge digital gallery Lume made waves last year with the launch of the immersive Van Gogh exhibition, and now it's transformed into a multi-sensory yoga studio. The sessions were initially offered as a limited-edition, month-long series, but due to popular demand, an extra month of sessions has been added. 

Every Wednesday and Sunday from now until June 29, you're invited to pop in to stretch and limber up with a session led by Happy Melon Studios. Each week will have a different nature theme, including calming rainforests, the awe-inspiring Himalayas and outer space. Soak up the beautiful motion-designed digital artworks while listening to an inspiring musical score and participating in an hour of yoga flow led by expert instructors. 

All you need to do is book in and BYO yoga mat and water bottle. For more information or to book a class, head to the website.

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best things happening in Melbourne this week.

Adena Maier
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
thelume.com/melbourne/the-lume-melbourne-yoga-event/
Address:
The Lume
1 Convention Place
South Wharf
Melbourne
3006
Contact:
thelume.com/melbourne
enquiries.melbourne@thelume.com
Opening hours:
Mon-Thu 10am-9pm; Fri 10-am-10pm; Sat 9am-10pm; Sun 9am-9pm

