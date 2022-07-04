Melbourne
Dr Karl and Susan from Neighbours sit on the couch and look at each other
Photograph: Pinterest

For $28, you can book a night at Dr Karl's iconic house from Neighbours

Book a night at 28 Ramsay Street and you'll even be able to grab a beer with Dr Karl IRL

Written by Bianca O'Neill
Now that Neighbours is ending its mammoth 37-year run on television, you might be wondering the best way to celebrate its most iconic moments, like that time Susan slapped Dr Karl because he was cheating, or that other time that Delta graced our screens by singing her classic track 'Innocent Eyes' in her bedroom as Nina.

Surely at the top of your Neighbours bucket list is an overnight stay at 28 Ramsay Street with Dr Karl himself? Well, good news! You can book the original house from the show on Booking.com for only $28 – and the lucky punter who nabs the booking will even get to hang out with the philandering doc, enjoying some backyard beers with Karl Kennedy (AKA Alan Fletcher) before a screening of the final episode.

To snap up the lucky booking, set your alarm for Tuesday, July 12 at 11am AEST. The first person to book the singular two-night booking – including the Neighbours finale night, from Wednesday, July 27 to Thursday, July 29 – will be jetting to Melbourne with flights for two, premium car rental, Champagne on arrival, a swag bag of Neighbours memorabilia, and the all-important backyard barbie and beers with Karl Kennedy himself, before settling in to watch the finale (July 28) on a suitably huge plasma TV.

Bookmark the official link, work on your quick-draw clicking finger, and get ready to rumble.

Sad that 'Neighbours' is ending? Book in for a tour of the studio backlots.

8 other quirky spots you can stay in Victoria

Clifftop at Hepburn
Photograph: Airbnb

Clifftop at Hepburn

Named Australias number one holiday home in 2020, Clifftop at Hepburn is the romantic retreat of your dreams. The two-bedroom converted shipping container is perched on the top of a cliff, offering floor-to-ceiling views to the pine forest valley below. Every luxury is considered, including a fireplace, Bose sound system, two-person spa, stone bath, outdoor infinity daybed and fancy toiletries and snacks.

Read more
Book Now
Steam Train Carriage, Forrest
Photograph: Airbnb

Steam Train Carriage, Forrest

It took nine months to renovate this genuine steam train carriage into accommodation that can sleep six (or four, more comfortably). The steampunk-inspired aesthetic inside matches the carriage's surrounds, and it includes an open-plan living room, a wood-burning fire and a full kitchen. Pets and children are welcome. All aboard!

Read more
Book Now
Tanglewood Rustic Converted Barn, Belmont
Photograph: Airbnb

Tanglewood Rustic Converted Barn, Belmont

The host's own wooden carvings adorn the rooms in this post-and-beam barn, which has been converted to comfortable two-bedroom accommodation. The Geelong suburb of Belmont is within a few minutes' drive of the start of the Great Ocean Road, as well as a few minutes from famed Geelong fine dining restaurant Igni. The property includes fancy rustic touches like stone vanities, as well as a deck and gazebo.

Read more
Book Now
Alkira Eco-Glamping Retreat, Emerald
Photograph: Airbnb

Alkira Eco-Glamping Retreat, Emerald

You want quirky? How about a straw-bale yurt? The cleverly designed eco-friendly accommodation is cool in summer and warm in winter, thanks to smart airflow. You'll feel very close to nature with the outdoor kitchen and outdoor seating area, and the property has a toilet and shower in a separate shed. Friendly cows will be your only neighbours, and Emerald is a great base to visit Puffing Billy, the Kokoda Track and 1,000 Steps, and more bushwalking in the Dandenongs. 

Read more
Buy now
The Tower at Mount Ophir Estate, Rutherglen
Photograph: Airbnb

The Tower at Mount Ophir Estate, Rutherglen

If you want to pretend you're staying in a French castle instead of the Victorian town of Rutherglen, this could be the one for you. The 1903-built property spans over three levels, connected by a spiral staircase. It's designed for a couple, with the queen bedroom and a marble bathroom on the top level, and a sitting room and library on the first floor. Downstairs is a dining area. It's on the property of Mount Ophir Estate and within easy reach of many of Rutherglen's other wineries. 

Read more
Book Now
Sheltered Glamping, Phillip Island
Photograph: Airbnb

Sheltered Glamping, Phillip Island

If you want to get off the grid completely, this could be a good choice. It's entirely solar powered, but don't worry – you'll still have hot showers, ambient lighting, tea and coffee, a wood fireplace, clean water and music. The tent has two beds, a queen and a king, so it's good for couples, families or groups who don't mind sharing a space. You can bring your dog, and it's close to all the natural attractions (yes, including the penguins) the island has to offer. A wood-fired outside hot tub is provided on request – and you should definitely request it. 

Read more
Book Now
Tulum Balnarring Beach
Photograph: Airbnb

Tulum Balnarring Beach

A two-minute stroll from Balnarring Beach, this one-bedroom apartment is the perfect seaside getaway. The light-filled space is a study in greys and whites, giving it a very contemporary luxury feeling. The wineries, beaches and restaurants of the Mornington Peninsula are just a short drive away.

Read more
Book Now
