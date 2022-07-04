For $28, you can book a night at Dr Karl's iconic house from Neighbours

Book a night at 28 Ramsay Street and you'll even be able to grab a beer with Dr Karl IRL

Now that Neighbours is ending its mammoth 37-year run on television, you might be wondering the best way to celebrate its most iconic moments, like that time Susan slapped Dr Karl because he was cheating, or that other time that Delta graced our screens by singing her classic track 'Innocent Eyes' in her bedroom as Nina.

Surely at the top of your Neighbours bucket list is an overnight stay at 28 Ramsay Street with Dr Karl himself? Well, good news! You can book the original house from the show on Booking.com for only $28 – and the lucky punter who nabs the booking will even get to hang out with the philandering doc, enjoying some backyard beers with Karl Kennedy (AKA Alan Fletcher) before a screening of the final episode.

To snap up the lucky booking, set your alarm for Tuesday, July 12 at 11am AEST. The first person to book the singular two-night booking – including the Neighbours finale night, from Wednesday, July 27 to Thursday, July 29 – will be jetting to Melbourne with flights for two, premium car rental, Champagne on arrival, a swag bag of Neighbours memorabilia, and the all-important backyard barbie and beers with Karl Kennedy himself, before settling in to watch the finale (July 28) on a suitably huge plasma TV.

Bookmark the official link, work on your quick-draw clicking finger, and get ready to rumble.