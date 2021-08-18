Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Empty Melbourne tram
Photograph: Creative Commons

Take a moment to hold on: How to be safe and hygienic on Melbourne public transport

Here are some tips and tricks to staying safe on trains, buses and trams right now

https://media.timeout.com/images/105798439/image.jpg
Written by
Rebecca Russo
Advertising

“Take a moment to hold on” is what the pre-recorded announcement on trams says, over and over, ad nauseam. But what if you’d rather not hold on or you’re worried about getting sick on public transport? As of now, you should only be leaving the house for five reasons: to get essential food and supplies, to get care or give care, to exercise, to work if it can't be done at home, and to get vaccinated. But to do those things, many Melburnians have to take public transport. 

Here are a few things to keep in mind when you’re next riding a Melbourne tram, train or bus. 

Stay at home if you’re sick

It’s an obvious one but it bears repeating – do not travel when you are feeling ill. Even if it’s just a scratchy throat, go and get tested. There are numerous places around Melbourne where you can get a test – here are just some.

Everything is cashless now

To keep everyone safe, Myki machines or PTV help desks will no longer be receiving cash. Instead, you will need to top up your Myki or pay for regional train and coach tickets with your credit or debit card or by topping up online. 

RECOMMENDED: How to pause your Myki or get your money refunded while at home

PTV has increased cleaning

Staff have increased cleaning on all PTV services and they’re paying particular attention to “the places passengers spend the most time”. So high-touch surfaces like stop buttons, door handles, Myki machines, handrails and grab straps are now receiving regular deep cleaning every night. 

Check-in using QR codes at stations and stops

Checking in is now mandatory at all businesses and workplaces across Victoria, and QR check-in codes have also been rolled out at key locations across the public transport network. If you see a code, check-in, regardless of how far you're travelling. Obviously if you're running for your train, no one is going to tell you off for not checking in...which leads us to the next point.

Register your Myki

Registering your Myki card helps contact tracers in the event that your service becomes an exposure site. Registering also protects your Myki balance if you lose your card – head to the website to register your card.

Where is safest to touch?

If those high-touch services are only cleaned at night, it’s best to avoid touching them at all. But, as many Melburnians know, trams stop suddenly, buses take tight corners fast and it’s hard to steady yourself without needing to hold on to something. Unless you have an iron core, you’re going to need to hold on. The main thing here isn’t where to touch, but what you do once you’ve touched. You can hold on (you really should hold on, to avoid falling over) but you should not use the same hand to touch your face. Bringing germs closer to your face increases the risk of you getting sick. 

Wear your mask

You have to. Wearing a mask on all public transport has been mandatory since Victoria's second wave. 

Consider standing next to a door or a window

Choose a spot to stand or sit that offers good airflow, like near a door or an open window. That way there’s a more regular exchange of air and you’re not breathing in stale air. But please remember the cardinal rule of public transport travel – don’t clog the doorway when others need to get off. Be kind and be smart here people. 

Stagger your travel if you can

If you work in an industry where you need to commute for (permitted) work, try to adjust your working hours to less busy times if you can. Consider doing a few hours of work at home then coming in to work later in the day, or even working a few days at home and some in the office. Obviously this can’t work for many people and many industries. Another option is to try to allow extra time in your commute in case you need to wait for a less crowded train, tram or bus. 

Keep in mind that Melbourne's all-night services that run Fridays and Saturdays are cancelled during curfew periods. 

Clean your hands A LOT

Surfaces are now your worst enemy so as soon as you’re off public transport, whip out your hand sanitiser or wash your hands with soap for twenty seconds. Avoid touching your face or mask.

Practise your vampire sneeze

If you do need to cough or sneeze in public do it into the crook of your elbow – yes, even while wearing a mask. People will no doubt give you evil eyes for even opening your mouth (remember: not everyone who sneezes has a virus, some people are just allergic to dust!) but if you reduce the amount of spit that projects outwards into the general public, you’ve earned brownie points from us. Here’s info on why it’s better to sneeze into your elbow rather than your hand. 

Here's what you can and can't do in Melbourne (and regional Victoria) right now.

Wondering what to watch?

Looking for fun things to do this weekend?

Advertising
Advertising
Melbourne theatre and musicals in February
Photograph: Justin Ridler

Melbourne theatre and musicals in February

  • Theatre
  • Musicals

Melbourne's theatre scene has really kicked into top gear this February, with our major companies starting their mainstage seasons in grand style. Malthouse Theatre has a brilliantly funny two-man take on The Importance of Being Earnest, while Melbourne Theatre Company is premiering the debut play by Benjamin Law. There's plenty of brilliant queer performance around the city thanks to Midsumma Festival, while Asia TOPA is filling our stages with surprising and eclectic shows from the Asia-Pacific region.

Read more
Advertising
Advertising
The best tours in Melbourne

The best tours in Melbourne

  • Things to do
  • Walks and tours

From food to laneways, drinking to ghosts, these tours are the best way to get to know a different side of Melbourne.

Read more
Advertising
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.