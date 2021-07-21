The five most wishlisted Airbnbs in Victoria
Once lockdown ends, try and snag a booking at one of these popular Airbnb accommodations
Once lockdown ends and you're free to leave your 5km bubble, book a stay at one of the five most bookmarked Airbnb locations in regional Victoria. From luxury homes nestled in acres of private bushland to cosy yurts where you can feel at one with your natural surroundings, these eye-catching retreats all make for a great getaway from the hustle and bustle of day-to-day life.
Alkira Eco-Glamping Retreat
Location: Emerald
Number of bedrooms: 1
Price: $220 per night
This relaxing, earthy utopia is only an hour's drive out of Melbourne and offers a great combination of native wildlife and serene views of nature and cosy and secluded accommodation in a straw-bale yurt. There's an outdoor kitchen and seating so you can start your morning with a hot cup of coffee while listening to birdsongs and kookaburra laughs. The 16-hectare property is nestled in the Dandenong Ranges, and you can go bushwalking in the nearby John Hills Reserve Lookout for gorgeous panoramic views of your surroundings. Get away from bustling city life for a moment at this eco-glamping retreat.
The Retreat
Location: Main Ridge
Number of bedrooms: 1
Price: $465 per night
In the heart of Mornington Peninsula, you'll find this quiet, peaceful studio featuring stunning views of Bass Strait. You'll be completely alone, aside from some cow and kangaroo friends that graze nearby. Sit in the outdoor jacuzzi with a complimentary bottle of sparkling, relax by the indoor fireplace or take a drive to nearby attractions including wineries, golf courses and hot springs.
Mountain Tiny House
Location: Warburton
Number of bedrooms: 1
Price: $180 per night
Get snug in this tiny house, measuring just 7.5m long, 2.5m wide and 4.2m high. Despite being so small, this accomodation has a big heart and is perfect for couples who want an eco-friendly mountain retreat. The home is solar powered and utilises a water tank and a bio toilet that composts waste. You can easily walk to the main strip of Warburton or go on a day hike to the Redwood Forest, and when you get home settle down by the warm fire and toast some marshmallows under a sky full of stars.
Clifftop at Hepburn
Location: Hepburn Springs
Number of bedrooms: 2
Price: $560 per night
This hyper-luxury destination has been crowned Australia's most romantic accommodation, and that isn't without reason. This gorgeous home boasts bespoke architecture that houses opulent amenities including a spa, imported French fireplace, massage chair and Apaiser stone baths. Book it with your partner for a romantic getaway, or bring a group of friends and take advantage of the provided game consoles loaded with more than 1,400 games and the Lord of the Rings pinball machine.
Grand Designs Property "Eco Bush Retreat"
Location: Callignee
Number of bedrooms: 2
Price: $425 per night
Get lost amongst two hectares of private bushland in the Gippsland region. The owners have built a totally self-sufficient, eco-friendly home that is built partly with recycled timber and uses solar power and rainwater, so you can enjoy a gorgeous getaway that makes virtually no environmental impact. Turn off your phones and bask by the pool with a book during the day and enjoy a glass of wine and some board games by the fireplace at night.
