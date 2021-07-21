Location: Emerald

Number of bedrooms: 1

Price: $220 per night

This relaxing, earthy utopia is only an hour's drive out of Melbourne and offers a great combination of native wildlife and serene views of nature and cosy and secluded accommodation in a straw-bale yurt. There's an outdoor kitchen and seating so you can start your morning with a hot cup of coffee while listening to birdsongs and kookaburra laughs. The 16-hectare property is nestled in the Dandenong Ranges, and you can go bushwalking in the nearby John Hills Reserve Lookout for gorgeous panoramic views of your surroundings. Get away from bustling city life for a moment at this eco-glamping retreat.