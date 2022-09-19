The idea behind chef Michael Beltran’s ode to an American diner is to reinvent and recreate dishes we’ve known all our lives into something better. He does it by adding a bit of flavor from his Cuban heritage and Miami upbringing to mostly traditional diner dishes. That’s evident in the chicharrones-like hunks of steak-cut bacon on the wedge salad, a downright incredible burger inspired by a Big Mac and a decadent chocolate cake reminiscent of the ones that come in triangle boxes from Burger King. The vibe here too is spot-on, looking simultaneously hip and historic, lots of natural-colored wood and comfy booths and ‘50s rock just loud enough to get your day kicked into party mode.