Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar
Photograph: Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar

Where to find Miami’s best breakfast spots

Whether it's a hangover-curing bacon-egg-cheese bagel or a healthy smoothie bowl, here's where to find your ideal breakfast

Eric Barton
Written by
Eric Barton
Contributor
Time Out Miami contributors
Advertising

In a town with a nightlife scene that doesn’t end even when the sun comes up, the first meal of the day isn’t always an early morning affair. Many Miamians define the start of a Sunday as more like mid-afternoon, with a leisurely Miami brunch that bleeds right into one of the best happy hours in Miami. But when an early schedule calls for it—that client from Minnesota who just has to meet at 9-freaking-o’clock—we must do breakfast. Luckily, this brunch-obsessed city also has New York-worthy bagels, reimagined diners, towering egg sandwiches and been-there-forever haunts serving just the kind of platters that’ll shake out those cobwebs.

RECOMMENDED: The best restaurants in Miami

Best breakfast in Miami

Chug’s
Photograph: Courtesy Chug's/Antore

1. Chug’s

  • Restaurants
  • Diners
  • Coconut Grove
  • price 2 of 4

The idea behind chef Michael Beltran’s ode to an American diner is to reinvent and recreate dishes we’ve known all our lives into something better. He does it by adding a bit of flavor from his Cuban heritage and Miami upbringing to mostly traditional diner dishes. That’s evident in the chicharrones-like hunks of steak-cut bacon on the wedge salad, a downright incredible burger inspired by a Big Mac and a decadent chocolate cake reminiscent of the ones that come in triangle boxes from Burger King. The vibe here too is spot-on, looking simultaneously hip and historic, lots of natural-colored wood and comfy booths and ‘50s rock just loud enough to get your day kicked into party mode.

Read more
Rosie's
Photograph: Jaclyn Warren

2. Rosie's

Owners Jamila Ross and Akino West spun off their concept, first takeout only and then popping up elsewhere, of Southern classics into a charming Little River spot. Expect fried chicken and catfish, shrimp and grits, a poached egg with greens and mushrooms and biscuits that are towers of flakiness. All this is served in a simple cafe-style indoor area or a patio as sunny as the servers.

Read more
Advertising
Madruga Bakery
Photograph: Unsplash/Patrick Perkins

3. Madruga Bakery

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Coral Gables
  • price 1 of 4

The phrase artisanal bakery gets thrown around quite a bit but there’s no better usage for it than to describe Madruga Bakery, where owner Naomi Harris mills organic whole grains into flour practically daily. Likewise, it’s the people, not the milling machines, who make this place special. Even during the morning rush, when its irresistible bacon-egg-and-cheese sandwiches on onion poppy rolls are flying off the counter, service is speedy and pleasant.

Read more
Order online
El Bagel
Photograph: Lauren Cedeño

4. El Bagel

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Little Haiti / Lemon City
  • price 1 of 4

From food truck to carb phenom, El Bagel is the little upstart that’s taken Miami by storm. Bagels are the main—and, well, only—attraction here but these things are good. How good? Folks wake up quite early to order from the currently takeout-only spot in MiMo. First time? Might we suggest the perfect B.E.C.: bacon, a fried egg and American cheese smushed between a fresh, warm bagel of your choosing.

Read more
Order online
Advertising
Mamey
Photograph: Courtesy Mamey/Ruben Pictures

5. Mamey

  • Restaurants
  • Caribbean
  • Coral Gables

Hotel restaurants must, at their core, serve a passable breakfast for overnight guests and not much else. But nobody told local-legend chef Niven Patel that he could phone it in. Instead, Patel’s restaurant in the THesis hotel puts out dishes that show why he’s one of the most lauded chefs in town, like churrasco steak and eggs, a roasted mushroom wrap and pancakes kicked up hard with mango butter.

Read more
B Bistro + Bakery
Photograph: Courtesy B Bistro + Bakery

6. B Bistro + Bakery

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Brickell

If it’s buttered, baked or toasted, you’ll find it at Henry Hané’s popular Brickell spot. Mornings start with flaky croissants in an assortment of flavors, from gooey Nutella to sweet red velvet and classic chocolate, plus beautiful tarts that serve as the perfect excuse to indulge in dessert for breakfast. B Bistro doubles down during brunch, when its superb baked goods become part of signature dishes like the Croque madame.

Read more
Order online
Advertising
Edge, Steak & Bar
Photograph: Galdones Photography

7. Edge, Steak & Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Brickell

Chef Aaron Brooks plates up a breakfast worthy of its gorgeous location in the Four Seasons Brickell. Pancakes come dressed up with fruit and gold flake, lox sit in the eggs benedict and the marinated tomatoes spice up the avocado toast. You should probably wear something nice for the upscale indoor space, but the garden out back is a fine spot for a business breakfast or just a chill way to while away a morning.

Read more
Book online
Josh's Deli
© Joshua Marcus

8. Josh's Deli

  • Restaurants
  • Surfside
  • price 2 of 4

This New York-style deli is a refreshing alternative to the usual Miami Beach fare, with creative offerings such as the Jewban sandwich—which piles pastrami, roast pork, pickles and Swiss cheese on Cuban bread—and the craveable krunchy spicy tuna latkes topped with fresh, sashimi-grade tuna. Purists will appreciate the slew of Jewish favorites, like matzo ball soup and hand-cut corned beef. Josh’s is small and crowds are a given here, even on weekdays. Good things are worth waiting for.

Read more
Advertising
The Salty Donut
Photograph: Donna Irene Muccio

9. The Salty Donut

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Wynwood
  • price 1 of 4

This is the nexus of Miami’s doughnut obsession, where hand-made confections are rolled fresh and baked daily. Pick from assorted flavors, vegan varieties and boozy holes, plus freshly brewed Intelligentsia coffee. Get Salty staples like the maple bacon brioche with Miami Smokers’ bacon crackling topping or the guava-and-cheese doughnut, which is basically Miami in dessert form. The bakery is known for secret releases and special collabs, so keep an eye on their Instagram page for deets.

Read more
Pura Vida
Photograph: Courtesy Pura Vida

10. Pura Vida

With locations throughout South Florida, Pura Vida is ground zero for Miami’s health-obsessed set. You’ll see lots of people clad in designer workout gear parading through Pura Vida and so many adorable dogs accompanying their owners while they nosh on a variety of toasts (avo, nut butter, and others), delicious egg sandwiches and the requisite smoothie bowl. The best part? Pura Vida serves breakfast all day, making it just the place to visit on the days you’re sleeping in.

Read more
Advertising

12. Little Hen

Breakfast doesn’t get cuter than at Little Hen. It’s not just the decor, which looks like your eccentric aunt picked out the outrageously colored throw pillows and wallpaper, but also the clientele: The decidedly feminine spot attracts mostly diners with two X chromosomes who have dressed for the occasion, looking ready for Easter in July. The food here is also ready for a selfie, a dainty steak and eggs, darling french toast dotted with fruit and avocado toast that’ll all work as a starter before getting your next profile photo taken under the faux flower arch.

Read more
Advertising
Buena Vista Deli
Photograph: Felipe Cuevas

13. Buena Vista Deli

  • Restaurants
  • Buena Vista
  • price 2 of 4

There’s American breakfast and then there’s what other countries consider a suitable morning meal, which is seldom eggs, potatoes and the other heavy food we’re used to. At Buena Vista Deli, breakfast is done the French way with flaky croissants and toasted baguettes served alongside fresh jam. Throw in a cappuccino and you’re ready to hit the rue.

Read more
Order online
Green Street Cafe
Photograph: FujifilmGirl

14. Green Street Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • Coconut Grove
  • price 2 of 4

The always-bustling, charming spot serves classic and well-executed options like French toast, omelettes, pancakes and more. A meal here will fill you up without hurting the wallet. Be warned, though, the line for weekend brunch can be quite intimidating. Don’t be discouraged: Green Street’s placement on a bustling corner in Coconut Grove makes it ground zero for breakfast people-watching while you wait.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Toasted Bagelry and Deli
Photograph: Unsplash/Jiroe

15. Toasted Bagelry and Deli

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Brickell
  • price 2 of 4

Toasted is Brickell’s tastiest bagel spot, where folks line up (especially on the weekend) for some truly delicious bagel sandwiches named after different Miami neighborhoods. For example, the Little Havana, a formidable bagel topped with eggs, steak, onions and American cheese. Iced coffee addicts will appreciate the frozen coffee ice cubes served with every cup.

Read more
Order delivery
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.