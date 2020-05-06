New York Botanical Garden celebrates Mother's Day with a virtual tour

Ready to admire those May flowers?

The New York Botanical Garden is bringing its floral festivities right into your living room this weekend. Tune in on Sunday for the annual Mother's Day Garden Party on Facebook at 11am. Although the gathering typically takes place in Maureen K. Chilton Azalea Garden, the attraction's sea of pink and purple blooms will be the highlight of the virtual tour. (Trust us, with such a stunning seasonal color palette, Mom will feel like she's there.)

Don't forget to snag your favorite lady a beautiful bouquet and help the kids piece together the perfect craft project. For another floral fix, stop by NYBG's tulip garden (virtually) and have a gander at what's been growing this spring. If you and your brood are feeling creative, try your hand at this free botanical drawing class from the Met or get your hands dirty with these gardening activities for kids.

Mother's Day celebrations might look a little different this year, but with loved ones and (virtual) garden strolls, what more do you need?

NOTE: Once the event goes live, the New York Botanical Garden will post the link on Facebook.

