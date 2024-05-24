New York Kids
A child doing watersports.
Photograph: Courtesy Adirondack Camp

The best summer camps for teens and tweens in NYC

Summer camps for teens and tweens in NYC are friend-making, memory-building adventures. Check the super-cool offerings!

Written by
Christina Izzo
&
Time Out contributors
It seems like nothing can impress a teen, but these summer camps for teens and tweens in NYC might just be the thing that does it. The best sports camp programs, acting camp programs and other stellar summer activities for kids are cool enough that they’ll charm even those older kids who might not be quite so eager to drop their smartphones and show off their camp spirit.

Sign up your youngins now for one of these fun-filled adventures and let them explore a new area, meet like-minded campers and gain some independence, whether at specialty day camps or sleepaway camps in NY. With the end of the school year rapidly approaching, it’s high time to check out our favorite summer camps for teens in NYC.  

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to summer camps in NYC

Best summer camps for teens

Camp Intrepid

1. Camp Intrepid

  • Things to do
  • Camps
  • Hell's Kitchen
  • price 2 of 4

The Intrepid Museum is already plenty cool for us grown folks, so think of how exciting it is for kids to experience the world’s first space shuttle, see a supersonic spy plane or explore a real-deal submarine? The museum offers yearlong youth programming, including overnights, field trips and more. But for the summer camp set, the All Access Maker Camp welcomes children and teens ages 8 to 14 with developmental disabilities to come experiment with new tools and technology, design their own projects, go behind-the-scenes with experts and, of course, make friends. Ages 8-14

Deer Mountain Day Camp
Photograph: Courtesy Deer Mountain Day Camp

2. Deer Mountain Day Camp

  • Things to do
  • Camps
  • price 4 of 4

Set on an idyllic mountainside in Pomona, New York—little over an hour's drive north of Manhattan—the 25-acre camp pays special attention to each camper’s stage of development. (It serves children ages 3 to 15.) In addition to its main programming of sports (everything from archery to scuba diving), fine arts (cooking, ceramics, etc), outdoor adventure (mountain biking, horseback riding and more), Deer Mountain adds more classes and trips as participants advance. Ages 3-15

Camp Lakota

3. Camp Lakota

  • Things to do
  • Camps
  • price 3 of 4

Though this sleepaway camp is less than two hours from NYC (in Wurtsboro, NY), the majestic Catskill Mountains couldn’t feel farther away from the bustle of Manhattan. Two hundred scenic acres are filled to the brim with activities, with volleyball courts, hockey rinks, horseback riding, zip-lines, waterskiing and even a skateboard park all available right on the grounds. The options are endless: Soccer, lacrosse, basketball, softball, GaGa and tennis are just a few of the sports on offer, and kids can take to Masten Lake to get their fill of water sports, such as sailing, canoeing, wakeboarding and banana boats. Ages 6–16. 

Asphalt Green Summer Day Camp
Photograph: Courtesy Asphalt Green

4. Asphalt Green Summer Day Camp

  • Things to do
  • Camps
  • Upper East Side
  • price 3 of 4

Your kiddo can work off that seemingly unending energy supply with sports programs, swim sessions, arts and specialty activities and more, all guided by expert instructors with a low camper-to-coach ratio to ensure individualized attention. Swimmers can tucker themselves out with endless pool time, young athletes will be in their element as they play baseball, tennis and other team sports, and creatives can express themselves in many media, including the circus arts and film. Each program includes exciting weekly field trips that’ll appeal to all, such as a Mets game or rock climbing at the Cliffs in Queens. Ages 4.5–13. 

STREB Summer Circus Camp

5. STREB Summer Circus Camp

  • Things to do
  • Camps
  • Williamsburg
  • price 2 of 4

Got an aspiring acrobat in the fam? Let them join the circus—well, for a summer anyway—at this action-packed camp, where they’ll learn to swing on the trapeze, flip the day away on the trampoline, and build their strength and balance on a tightrope, all under the watchful eye of expert instructors like real-life action hero (and Macarthur Grant winner) Elizabeth Streb, whose motion lexicon Pop Action combines stage and street performance art. Throughout the summer, campers will get to create a one-of-a-kind action show, fostering teamwork and communication skills. Ages 3–15.

Chelsea Piers Summer Sports Camp
Photograph: By Plat-Q / Shutterstock

6. Chelsea Piers Summer Sports Camp

  • Things to do
  • Camps
  • Chelsea
  • price 3 of 4

Manhattan may not be the first place you imagine as the scenic setting of a kids’ adventure camp, but the westside sports mecca offers great opportunities for children of all ages to explore hiking, kayaking, cycling, sailing and more. Aimed at youths from 12 to 16 years old, Chelsea Piers’ Teen Adventure camp is a hybrid sports and recreation camp where teens and tweens can tackle both traditional sports (basketball, soccer and sand volleyball happen daily) and more adventurous outdoor pursuits like kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding and sailing (weather permitting!). In addition to its daily offerings at the 150,000-square-foot fitness facility, the camp hosts an off-site trip every Wednesday: think trampoline parks, go-karting and laser tag. Ages 12-16

Row New York's Summer Learn-to-Row Camps
Photograph: Courtesy Row New York

7. Row New York's Summer Learn-to-Row Camps

  • Things to do
  • Camps
  • Inwood

Wannabe rowers of skill levels are invited to spend their summer out on the water, making friends with team members while learning all the techniques, terminology and other essentials of rowing. Over the course of 10 days of instruction, athletes ages 12 to 18 will graduate from basic land training and stretching to doing drill sequences and even participate in informal scrimmages out on the water. Time to grab the paddles and get moving, kids! Grades 7–12. 

The Nature Place Day Camp
Photograph: Courtesy The Nature Place Day Camp

8. The Nature Place Day Camp

  • Things to do
  • Camps
  • price 3 of 4

Nature-oriented and non-competitive, this 200-acre camp in Rockland County, New York is perfect for exploring the great outdoors. Kids can get their hands dirty roaming and working in the farmland, gardens, fields and ponds—plus they master valuable skills such as harvesting crops and taking care of cute little chickens. Creative activities (Earth art, African drumming), cooperative sports (climbing, canoeing) and a hilarious storyteller further round out the experience. Ages 4–16.

Usdan Center for the Creative and Performing Arts

9. Usdan Center for the Creative and Performing Arts

  • Things to do
  • Camps
  • Long Island
  • price 3 of 4

Whether your kids’ creativity manifests on stage, on paper or in a different medium entirely, Usdan allows campers to curate a program that is right for them. Each summer, the team brings in professional artists—actors, directors, playwrights, painters, sculptors, musicians, dancers, poets, the works—to teach and collaborate with campers ages 5 to 18. Children choose a major and minor to fill their days at the beautiful Wheatley Heights campus, with options that include ballet or hip-hop for dancers, musical theater and game-heavy actor’s craft for thespian as well as classes in metalworking, archery, organic gardening and LEGO design for kids who want to work with their hands. Ages 5–18. 

Center for Architecture Camp

10. Center for Architecture Camp

  • Things to do
  • Camps
  • Greenwich Village
  • price 2 of 4

Calling all future Frank Lloyd Wrights! Young New Yorkers who never cease to be amazed by the city’s towering skyscrapers can build their own models, participate in design challenges, enjoy site visits and more in these week-long classes. Similar programs exist for treehouses and bridges, and other offerings allow aspiring architects to study digital design using 3-D computer modeling or go analog with freehand drawing. In all sessions, participants take home the projects they create. Grades 3–12.

A Westside Experiment—Young Actor's Laboratory at IRT Theater
Lee Wexler

11. A Westside Experiment—Young Actor's Laboratory at IRT Theater

  • Things to do
  • Camps
  • West Village

The Young Actors Laboratory program still covers all the theater essentials, like physical-acting technique, improvisation and script writing, but with an inclusive twist: it offers teens who are deaf and hard-of-hearing a chance to immerse themselves in theater. With a fusion of sign language, spoken word, mime, storytelling, dance and music, participants will cover a wide range of areas—script writing, acting and improv, to name a few—in order to get a sense of how productions are brought to life. Young actors need not have prior experience to apply. Grades 5-12

Independent Lake Camp
Photograph: Courtesy Independent Lake Camp

12. Independent Lake Camp

  • Things to do
  • Camps

It’s fittingly named: Independent Lake Camp is all about kids doing it their way, with flexible two- to eight-week session options that highlight camper-chosen programming, whether that means go-karting with a close-knit group of friends, singing a cappella or powerboating on the 100-acre lake. The wide-ranging activities include magic sessions, graffiti tagging, digital arts like building your own computer, and circus skills like trapeze and unicycle. But parents can breathe easy: it’s relaxed in spirit, but supervised in practice! Ages 6–17.

MoMath Summer Camp
Photograph: Courtesy National Museum of Mathematics

13. MoMath Summer Camp

  • Things to do
  • Camps
  • Chelsea
  • price 3 of 4

Mathematics might get a bad rep in school, but MoMath makes the subject a whole lot more interesting with its creative projects, interactive sessions and supervised independent activities. Campers are divided by grade level: the Epsilons (first to third grade), Deltas (fourth to sixth grade) and Gammas (rising seventh through ninth graders). Throughout the week, they’ll explore new and unfamiliar areas of the field that often aren’t taught at school—perplexing puzzles, game theory and ancient math, to name just a few. Grades 3-9.

WCS Zoo and Aquarium Camps
Photograph: Courtesy Julie Larsen Maher

14. WCS Zoo and Aquarium Camps

  • Things to do
  • Camps
  • Midtown West

How cool to be able to say that your childhood summer camp took place at the world-famous Bronx Zoo, or the New York Aquarium, or the Central Park Zoo? Thanks to the fantastic Wildlife Conservation Society, New York kids are invited to see and learn about animals from across the globe—all without leaving the city— through hands-on summer programs at some of the city’s finest zoos and aquariums. Offerings are slightly different for each location, but youngsters are guaranteed to get up close with all sorts of creatures, explore cool exhibits, conduct science experiments and learn from the zookeepers. All ages.

Camp Hi-Rock
Photograph: Courtesy Camp Hi-Rock

15. Camp Hi-Rock

  • Things to do
  • Camps

It’s understandable if the kiddies can barely control their excitement on the drive to Hi-Rock: between the picturesque views from the top of Mount Washington, nostalgic wooden cabins and myriad activities to try, it’s an idyllic camp setting. Gender- and age-specific cabins make for a slumber-party–style experience, though everyone comes together for communal meals and activities. Whether your camper wants to scale a high-ropes course, geocache in the Berkshires, swim in the pristine 90-acre lake or play a good old-fashioned game of capture the flag, one thing’s certain: every summer here is one they’ll remember. Ages 7–16.

Broadway Boot Camp
Photograph: Courtesy A Class Act

16. Broadway Boot Camp

  • Things to do
  • Camps
  • Midtown West

Is your kid awed by the lights of the Great White Way? If their “when I grow up” dreams are dominated with talk of the theater, the first step on the road to making it on Broadway is working with real-deal, fresh-from-the-stage pros who will teach them how to sing, tap their toes, hit their marks and more. Kids, tweens and teens will master a variety of numbers that span musical theater’s history, from classic Rodgers & Hammerstein show tunes to the innovative works of today. The 2024 camp will end with the fully-produced musical Hollywood Hope, incorporating tunes from Footloose, Merrily We Roll Along, The Wiz and The Greatest Showman. Ages 7–18. 

Camp Echo
Photograph: Courtesy Camp Echo

17. Camp Echo

  • Things to do
  • Camps
  • price 3 of 4

Two-hundred acres of fields and trails—not to mention the spring-fed Lake Echo and two larger-than-Olympic-size swimming pools—act as the perfect setting for trotting horses, rowing boats, hitting balls, free-swimming, painting canvases, roasting marshmallows, riding bikes and making new friends. We especially love that every cabin comes up with a "Code of Living"—a set of rules created by bunkmates that everyone can agree to follow during their summer together. Did we mention there’s also an hour set aside for milk and cookies before bed? Ages 6–17.

French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts Camp

18. French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts Camp

  • Things to do
  • Camps
  • price 3 of 4

Six activity sessions each day give campers every chance to pursue their passions. Three periods are taken up by “majors,” three-weeks-long concentrations as varied as learning an instrument or playing in a rock band, perfecting that pirouette in ballet, grasping the art of leather craft or woodworking—even disappearing in a magic class. The remaining periods are used for “minors,” which are chosen each morning, giving kids the opportunity to try different skills outside their wheelhouse or simply cut loose with waterfront activities like swimming, zip-lining or clowning around (literally, in a circus class). Ages 7–17.

Adirondack Camp
Photograph: Courtesy Adirondack Camp

19. Adirondack Camp

  • Things to do
  • Camps

Hidden away on a New England mountainside, this intentionally rustic upstate camp—Adirondack Camp “unapologetically, purposefully, and proudly” has no central air, cell phone reception, paved roads or even electricity in the cabins—is aimed at teaching your children the beauty of slowing down, of interacting with the world around them sans technological comforts and modern distractions. And the littles won’t miss those smartphones and iPads at all when they take a gander at their daily itineraries, which families can help plan: each camper can either focus largely on their favorite activities (like arts and crafts) or try something new (like wakeboarding or archery) during their time at Adirondack. Ages 7–17. 

Writopia Camp

20. Writopia Camp

  • Things to do
  • Camps
  • price 2 of 4

Is your child looking to pen the next great American novel? Have them join the WriCampia program at Camp Danbee this summer, a 12-day escape filled with intimate writing workshops and creative electives. Published authors and playwrights lead intimate morning workshops to help kids learn the secrets to memoir writing, poetry and what makes a great novel, while campers also enjoy elective activities such as photography, ceramics, theater, zine-making and filmmaking. In the evening, everyone gathers around the campfire to swap stories or test their team-building skills in a scavenger hunt or “escape the room” challenge. Ages 7–18.

Marymount STEAM Camp
Photograph: Courtesy Tobias Everke

21. Marymount STEAM Camp

  • Things to do
  • Camps
  • Upper East Side
  • price 4 of 4

Nurture your little scientist with STEAM projects and topics ranging from the natural sciences (astronomy, biology) to creative technology (coding, engineering) during the summer at Marymount Manhattan. In state-of-the-art laboratories and makerspaces, kids can learn how science is an integral part of catching the bad guys during a CSI course or learn what surgeons deal with on a daily basis with a surgical technique course. Note: Field trips and swimming instruction are not included in science, engineer and design camps. Grades 4–8. 

Camp Chinqueka

22. Camp Chinqueka

  • Things to do
  • Camps
  • price 3 of 4

With everything from swimming to sailing, a water trampoline, on-land sports, dance, drama and gymnastics on the agendas, the attendees at this all-girl sleepaway camp in Bantam, CT rarely stand still, and they are encouraged to do it all! Mornings and afternoons are packed with activity, and when the sun goes down, there are coed dances (alongside patrons of brother camp Awosting, with live DJs), movie nights and more to keep everyone entertained. Adventurous campers will love the chance to venture out for a weekly overnight camping trip to Litchfield Hills for campfires complete with ghost stories. Ages 6–16.

Camp Awosting

23. Camp Awosting

  • Things to do
  • Camps
  • price 3 of 4

Set on the shores of Lake Bantam just a few miles from its sister camp Chinqueka, this family-run camp for boys ditches electronics and phones in favor of more alfresco pursuits. The daily schedule features three morning activities and two afternoon electives; campers can pursue traditional camp recreations from the arts to aquatics, sports to science, but Awosting throws in a few “extreme” options, too, like motocross and mountain-boarding. The boys also sometimes join the Chinqueka girls for joint activities, dances and off-camp trips. Ages 6–16.

Soap-Box Summer Camp
Photograph: Courtesy KoKo NYC

24. Soap-Box Summer Camp

  • Things to do
  • Camps
  • Gowanus

Remember that big soap-box race from the ‘90s classic The Little Rascals? Daring kiddos can make that movie moment reality thanks to KoKo NYC’s Derby race, but first they have to turn found objects and recycled materials into fully functioning gravity racers during the Soap-Box Workshop. After gathering materials, making calculations and building their speed machines, tech-savvy campers will test their inventions before the big race, learning STEM fundamentals along the way. On your mark, get set, go! Ages 8–14.

Curious Jane Summer Camps
Photograph: Courtesy Curious Jane Camps

25. Curious Jane Summer Camps

  • Things to do
  • Camps
  • Midtown West

Nothing is off limits for young girls with big dreams, and this summer program proves it. Curious Jane, the masterminds behind the eponymous DIY magazine, offers pint-size artists, crafters and makers the opportunity to select a theme for a weeklong program. “Kitchen Chemistry,” “Stop Motion,” “Sew Fun” and “Spy Science” are just a few of the offerings on the menu. Awesomely, each week ends with a “Museum Tour” for campers to share their projects with each other. Chances are, once the first session wraps up, your little camper will request a return ticket. Ages 7–12.

Chlesea Piers Ninja & Parkour Camp
Courtesy Chelsea Piers/Scott McDermott Photography

26. Chlesea Piers Ninja & Parkour Camp

  • Things to do
  • Camps
  • Chelsea

For those youngsters who can’t resist an American Ninja Warrior marathon (or simply can’t stop mimicking Michael Scott rolling around his office yelling “Parkour!”), this offering is a kid- friendly version of that reality competition show, complete with fun obstacles in a safe environment. Before embarking on athletic challenges like fundamental tumbling, trampoline exercises, introductory ninja activities, free-running and more, campers will take breathers during the day to enjoy lunch and less strenuous recreational activities. Ages 7–13. 

Manhattan College Summer Day Camps
Photograph Courtesy: Joshua Cuppek / Manhattan College

27. Manhattan College Summer Day Camps

  • Things to do
  • Camps
  • The Bronx

At this camp, kids will get a taste of college life a few years ahead of schedule. Manhattan College opens up its quaint campus to youngsters looking to explore new areas that might not necessarily be on their school’s syllabus, including immersively learning a new language, developing a business venture, exploring psychological study, debating artificial intelligence, editing electronic music and more. Educators across the Bronx gather for the summer to help campers tackle coding, moviemaking, photo editing and many more exciting subjects. Ages 6–12.

Read more

28. World of Discovery Summer Day Camp

  • Things to do
  • Camps
  • Queens

This Bayside camp is all about sports and friendly competition. At Queens’ John Golden Ball Fields, kids do fun drills to improve basic techniques, then compete in intramural games among their peers. All participants get a taste of team-building sports like basketball, baseball, soccer, kickball and football. The program also includes swimming and field trips to destinations such as Madame Tussauds, Citi Field and laser tag. Ages 4–15.

29. Aviator Sports Summer Day Camp

  • Things to do
  • Camps
  • Brooklyn

Energetic tykes and teens can run wild at Brooklyn’s wide-open Floyd Bennett Field, the largest sports complex in New York, with two NHL-sized ice rinks, a full gymnastics center, a rock wall, indoor turfs, and courts, as well as party rooms for dance, arts and crafts, and much more. There, counselors supervise a daily rotation of five activities that meet Department of Education standards—not to mention a weekly field trip (three- to five-year- olds excluded). After swimming, dancing, STEM courses, theater, relay races and music, your young’un is sure to be mentally stimulated and physically exhausted. Ages 4–15.

Read more

30. NYC Guitar School Summer Rock Camp

  • Things to do
  • Camps
  • Midtown West

Energetic tykes and teens can run wild at Brooklyn's wide-open Floyd Bennett Field, the largest sports complex in New York, with two NHL-sized ice rinks, a full gymnastics center, a rock wall, indoor turfs, and courts, as well as party rooms for dance, arts and crafts, and much more. There, counselors supervise a daily rotation of five activities that meet Department of Education standards—not to mention a weekly field trip (three- to five-year- olds excluded). After swimming, dancing, STEM courses, theater, relay races and music, your young'un is sure to be mentally stimulated and physically exhausted. Ages 4–15.

