New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Miracle on 9th
Photograph: Melissa Hom

The best bars open on Christmas in NYC

It's the most wonderful time of the year for beer, wine and cocktails!

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Advertising

Though they can be a little harder to identify this time of year, some of NYC’s best bars are, in fact, open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Sure, there’s no guarantee you’ll be able to jingle those bells into your local dive, but drinks will still flow all around town. Whether you’re looking to imbibe seasonal cocktails at a holiday-themed pop-up, sip wine by the glass or bottle or try some of the city’s finest no-ABV options, these are the best bars open on December 24 and 25 this year. 

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Christmas in New York

Best bars open on Christmas in NYC

Bar Blondeau
Photograph: Courtesy Liz Clayman

1. Bar Blondeau

  • Restaurants
  • Williamsburg

A stylish new rooftop spot with sensational views, Bar Blondeau is open this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Small plates include oysters, tuna tartare and confit, raclette and Bayonne ham. Its robust drink menu spans cocktails, beer, wine and more than a few no-ABV options.  

Read more
The Campbell
Noah Fecks

2. The Campbell

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Midtown East
  • price 4 of 4

Grand Central’s own luxe cocktail lounge is a great one for local history lovers and fans of that Old New York aesthetic. Swing by to splurge on spendy sips like the $21 John Campbell’s martini–named for the distinguished space’s original moneyed occupant. 

Read more
Advertising
Advertising
Dear Irving on Hudson
Photograph: Courtesy Noah Fecks

5. Dear Irving on Hudson

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Hell's Kitchen
  • price 3 of 4

The midtown answer to the Gramercy original is a jewel of Times Square. The slickly designed rooftop spot is open the 24th and the 25th of December for drinks including cocktails that feature spirits from local makers, plus snacks both small (mixed nuts) and a little larger (croque monsieur). 

Read more
Miracle on 9th Street
Photograph: Melissa Hom

6. Miracle on 9th Street

  • Things to do

Of course the annual über-Christmas-themed pop-up now with locations around the globe would have to be open on its raison d'etre! This edition of the holiday tradition is serving spirited “Bad Santa,” “Christmapolitan” and “Elfing Around” cocktails at The Cabinet in Alphabet City. 

Read more
Advertising
Sippin' Santa
Photograph: Courtesy of Randy Schmidt

7. Sippin' Santa

  • Restaurants
  • Drinking

Miracle’s sister-Santa popped back up at Boilermaker in the East Village for the holiday season, also decked out in holiday finery. Its eponymous cocktail is made with aged Demerara rum, amaro, lemon, orange, and the real seasonal kicker, gingerbread mix, served in a decorative, cartoon-y Santa cup. 

Read more

8. Endswell

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Fort Greene

This charming bar and bistro in Greenpoint has indoor and outdoor availability on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Its regular menu of snacks (truffle popcorn, frites, smoked trout deviled eggs), apps (cheese and charcuterie), and mains (smoked duck cassoulet, coq au vin) will be available, plus cocktails, beer and wine by the glass or bottle. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Endswell (@endswellbk)

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Nowadays
Photograph: Courtesy Natalie Keyssar

9. Nowadays

  • Bars
  • Beer bars
  • Ridgewood
  • price 2 of 4

This Queens gem has space for days, including in heated yurts and around fire pits. It’s open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with seasonal drinks like hot toddies, hot cider and spiked coco in addition it it’s standard beer, wine and cocktail lineup. Reservations are encouraged. 

Read more
Order delivery
Show moreLoading animation

Looking for a bar open on Thanksgiving?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended

    More on Christmas

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.