The 15 best bars in midtown

Times Square is full of advertisements masquerading as attractions, spiders men and jostling crowds, but darn if you don’t have to pass through sometimes. And Dear Irving on Hudson is so nice it’s worth going to Times Square on purpose. The chic, mid-century modern space has new and classic craft cocktails, light bites and dramatic views of NYC from 40 stories in the sky.
New Yorkers love to joke about midtown, but there’s more to the neighborhood than the M&M’s store. It has the lights on Broadway, some of the city’s best restaurants, and plenty of places to drink. And midtown’s best bars go beyond the office happy hour destinations you might expect: You’ll find real deal dives, impressive rooftops and Old New York classics.
RECOMMENDED: See all of the best bars in NYC