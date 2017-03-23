A New Yorker’s guide to entertaining your parents for the weekend

Whether dear old mom and dad live a state or a continent away, news of their impending arrival is enough to fill any New Yorker’s heart with dread. Sure, you’re excited about reuniting with the fam, but the idea of deep-cleaning your apartment and planning a fun-filled weekend is panic-inducing.

Before you freak out, let us help. The key to planning an enjoyable, low-stress visit is simple: tailoring the itinerary to your parents’ interests. There’s no sense in forcing a touristy mom to go to some under-the-radar Chelsea gallery, and a more low-key group won’t want to spend all day waiting for a cronut. Whether your folks want to see all the big NYC attractions or experience the city like locals, our guide to weekend activities has something for every type of family.

For the first-timers

Just try dissuading a mom who wants her selfie with Lady Liberty. Go on, see how that goes. When you inevitably give in, go ahead and book a guided tour of the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island for the fam. Your ticket comes with pedestal access to the statue and priority boarding on the ferry.

For history buffs

If your parents dragged you to Civil War reenactments as a kid, they’ll probably want to learn some of New York City’s history while they’re in town. Take them back to the Revolutionary War era with a Hamilton’s Haunts and Hangouts tour, explore the Tenement Museum’s interactive exhibits or highlight the cultural impact of the Harlem renaissance with a walking tour of Mount Morris Park.

For parents who vacation at the beach every summer

Give your parents that ocean breeze they're missing by spending a nautical afternoon in historic South Street Seaport. Climb aboard the 1885 schooner Pioneer at the Street of Ships, then pop into one of the many waterfront bars for happy hour.

For athletic families

Work up a sweat by riding bikes through Hudson River Park. Start at Battery Park, the southernmost tip of Manhattan, and cycle the 13 miles to Fort Tryon Park in Washington Heights. During the summer, you even take a free kayaking lesson at Pier 96.

For your little siblings

Got little ones in tow? Plan a day at the American Museum of Natural History, one of the city’s best kid-friendly attractions. If you don’t feel like leading the charge yourself, book a guided tour of all the museum’s greatest hits, including the Hall of Dinosaurs and the giant blue whale model.

For wannabe chefs

It just wouldn’t be a trip to NYC without a slice of pizza (or four). Taste some of the best pies in the city on a pizza walking tour—it’s the best way to sample a wide variety of pizzerias. Then, put your newly expanded palates to good work in a cooking class at La Scuola at Eataly.

For the mom who knows The Phantom of the Opera by heart

Make her dreams of the stage come true with tickets to one of the best Broadway shows. Family-friendly favorites like The Lion King are sure to please a big group, while more adventurous theatergoers might enjoy something newer, like Dear Evan Hansen or Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812.

For artsy families

Every New York tourist has the Met on their must-see list, but how many get to explore the museum before it opens to the public? Surprise your family with an EmptyMet Tour. Held first thing in the morning, these tours give you an up-close-and-personal look at the museum’s treasures before the hordes of visitors arrive. Not to mention, the empty corridors look truly spectacular drenched in the early morning sunlight.

For the parents who really don’t like the city

If for some unthinkable reason your parents aren’t big fans of the Big Apple, try showing them another side of the city. Times Square sure isn’t going to win them over, but some of the lesser-known attractions just might. The stunning flora and fauna at the New York Botanical Garden or natural vistas of Prospect Park might impress them. And who knows—they might prefer the outer boroughs to Manhattan’s crowded thoroughfares.