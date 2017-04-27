Mimi Cheng’s takes on NYC’s most famous roast chicken for new dumpling

Hannah and Marian Cheng, the sister team behind popular potsticker outlet Mimi Cheng's Dumplings, have A-plus taste when it comes to their dumpling collaborations: Previous partnerships include famed Blue Hill at Stone Barns chef Dan Barber, former Kang Ho Dong Baekjeong wunderkind Deuki Hong and Gerardo Gonzalez of Lalito.
And the latest collab is more of the impressive same: the Chengs are working with Michelin-starred Daniel Humm (Eleven Madison Park, Made Nice) for a dumpling special inspired by the chef's famed roast chicken for two at the NoMad. Like that prized bird, the dumpling—the restaurant's first soup variety—is stuffed with brioche, black truffle and foie gras, making it just a touch fancier than your regular cheap dumplings.
You can get six of these highbrow soup dumplings for $13.75 starting on Monday, May 1st, at both the restaurant's Nolita and East Village locations.
