Mimi Cheng’s takes on NYC’s most famous roast chicken for new dumpling

By Christina Izzo Posted: Thursday April 27 2017, 1:58pm

Photograph: Courtesy Mimi Cheng's Dumplings

Hannah and Marian Cheng, the sister team behind popular potsticker outlet Mimi Cheng's Dumplings, have A-plus taste when it comes to their dumpling collaborations: Previous partnerships include famed Blue Hill at Stone Barns chef Dan Barber, former Kang Ho Dong Baekjeong wunderkind Deuki Hong and Gerardo Gonzalez of Lalito

And the latest collab is more of the impressive same: the Chengs are working with Michelin-starred Daniel Humm (Eleven Madison Park, Made Nice) for a dumpling special inspired by the chef's famed roast chicken for two at the NoMad. Like that prized bird, the dumpling—the restaurant's first soup variety—is stuffed with brioche, black truffle and foie gras, making it just a touch fancier than your regular cheap dumplings

You can get six of these highbrow soup dumplings for $13.75 starting on Monday, May 1st, at both the restaurant's Nolita and East Village locations. 

By Christina Izzo 372 Posts

Christina is the Food & Drink editor at Time Out. She can out-eat and out-drink you. Seriously, don't even try her—you're gonna lose. Follow her on Twitter at @christinalizzo.

