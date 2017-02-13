The best spots for last-minute Valentine's Day reservations in NYC

In case you haven't heard, Valentine’s Day is tomorrow. But if you haven’t booked a reservation for your paramour yet, no need to fret—we’ve done some digging to find romantic restaurants where you can still grab a last-minute reservation in time for tomorrow.

The Dutch: This SoHo spot hits all the sweet notes: trendy decor, solid American food and a happening 'hood.

Almayass: This Beirut-cum-Flatiron transplant serves solid Lebanese food in a white-tablecloth dining room with art adorning the walls.



Fifty: Sitting on one of the most picturesque blocks in the West Village, this relative newcomer serves New American fare with a South American twist. Its Valentine's Day price fixe is $85 per person for a three-course meal.



Extra Virgin: Here's another reliable West Village pick that has solid food, a sexy ambience and plenty of eye candy around.



Indochine: Have a Valentine’s night surrounded by palm trees at the famous French-Vietnamese restaurant.



Barbetta: Go out for a grown up date in midtown that oozes sumptuous '80s romance (but somehow, remains charming) with Victorian chandeliers, floral upholstery and gilded accents.



Tavern on the Green: Take your sweetheart to this classic charmer, and go for a moonlit stroll in Central Park afterwards to really up the romance.



The Standard Grill: This handsome hotel restaurant is ideal if you want to try your luck dancing the night away at Le Bain post-dinner.



ilili: The upscale Mediterranean behemoth right off Madison Square Park is filled with wood paneling and delicious Lebanese plates. Plus, it's constantly scene-y so your date will have no idea that you booked it last minute.



Le Cirque: Head to Midtown for a really fancy night with really fancy French food in this iconic, grand dining room.



Benchmark: Dine on steak and other new American dishes in the renovated icehouse in Park Slope.



Sadelle’s: Skip the bagels at this packed brunch spot and head over for a much quieter dinner. The room is surprisingly romantic with touches like brick walls, tall candlesticks and large chandeliers.



Highlands: This buzzy Scottish pub-restaurant is good for a budding relationship or those stuck in a “what are we doing” phase.