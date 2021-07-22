The best hotels in Midtown, NYC
Put yourself at the center of what makes Manhattan electric with a stay at one of the best hotels in Midtown
When you think of New York, sure, Midtown, Manhattan might not be the first place that comes to mind, however, the best hotels in Midtown are attractions entirely unto themselves. The neighborhood offers accommodations ranging from unique five-star stays to big chain hotels. While the streets may be crowded and the towering buildings impersonal, your room will be just a stone’s throw from shops (from Prada to street vendor-sold Pashminas), the best Broadway shows, Manhattan's finest restaurants, both with Michelin stars and street cart cred, and parks (both Bryant and Central). You'll probably discover that Midtown encompasses everything you love about New York - it's likely why you came in the first place.
Best hotels in Midtown, NYC
1. The Peninsula New York
Planning on shopping until you drop on Fifth Avenue? Make sure to check yourself in at The Peninsula so you don’t have far to carry your load. Touted as 'Fifth Avenue's most glamorous address', you'll find 235 luxurious rooms, a spa, indoor pool and rooftop bar serving beverages with a stellar view of the city.
2. Royalton
The Royalton is a boutique hotel of many faces. From the exterior’s two towering Roman-era inspired columns to its dark wood and leather-decked foyer, and the subtle modern Charlotte Macaux-designed rooms. Forty Four is the plush in-house restaurant/bar and parking is available (just make sure you enquire when you book).
3. W New York – Times Square
Want your hotel to capture the city's reputation of never sleeping? You’ll find it in abundance at the W New York, home to a hip vibe and a vibrant cocktail bar in the Living Room Lounge. When you've finally rolled out of bed with a cracking hangover, work it off in the fully-equipped 24/7 FIT gym.
4. The Kitano New York
This four-star Japanese Midtown spot is minimal and clean, but oh so charming with bamboo and paper screens in tow. It doesn’t stop at the furnishings, either, with the hotel home to two restaurants: Jazz and Hakubai. The latter specialises in 'kaiseki', traditional Japanese cuisine created at the hands of Chef Yukihiro Sato.
5. Ritz-Carlton Central Park
Despite its location and amazing views across the city’s most popular park, you won’t want to leave once you arrive at the Ritz-Carlton’s Central Park hotel. Its luxurious rooms are fit for royalty (which is probably who you will be rubbing shoulders with in the lobby), while the La Prairie spa is one of the best in the city.
6. Park Hyatt New York
Feel like giving yourself the five-star treatment but with a refined, home-y feel? Then the gleaming, slim tower housing the Park Hyatt New York might right be up your street. There are countless Instagram posts of the breathtaking swimming pool, but like the celebrities who frequently stay here, there’s enough privacy whether you want to grab a drink in the Living Room bar or relax with one of the spa treatments.
7. Lotte New York Palace
The Lotte New York Palace is a combination of the landmark Villard Mansion with a 55-story tower with some suites adorned with over-the-top touches. How 'over-the-top' we hear you ask? Like a complimentary microband ring when guests book the Jewel Suite by Martin Katz. Can’t quite afford a suite? The rest of the neo-Italian Renaissance-style hotel is just as luxurious, and offers plenty of opportunities to splash the money you’ve saved on your room, such as drinks in the 25-seat salon called Rarities.
8. The Knickerbocker
Once you find out the Rockefellers used to live here, you know the Knickerbocker Hotel is going to be something special. There's a stately air to the place, with calming creams and earthy tones, not to mention the unbeatable views of the city. From its doorstep, it’s possible to explore Times Square, Bryant Park and the buzz of Broadway. It’s fair to say that, when it comes to location and style, you won't find much better than the Knickerbocker.
9. Baccarat Hotel
The Baccarat doesn’t do understated, so stay away if shiny things give you migraines. Expect an exquisitely chic stay where extravagant chandeliers, crystal cut glasses and silk walls feature (yes you read right: silk walls). Even the smallest details are afforded the utmost care and attention, so if you’re looking to experience the world of the one percent, this is the hotel for you.
10. 1 Hotel Central Park
Step inside 1 Hotel Central Park and you could easily mistake it for some hip spot straight out of Brooklyn—there’s an abundance of common workspace, a restaurant by noted New York chef Jonathan Waxman, a 24-hour gym, even access to a Tesla for local rides. But the vibe is never one that’s too-cool-for-school. You’ll feel right at home in the smartly-designed rooms with plenty of natural light, and all without leaving Midtown.
