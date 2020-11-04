10 things to take your mind off the delayed presidential result

Need a distraction? We're here for you.

After a long election night with no results to speak of, New Yorkers are weary this morning and in need of some distraction.

We can help. From cute voting dogs to weed legalization in New Jersey, these things will help take your mind off the election purgatory we're in.

1. New Jersey just voted to legalize weed

Voters in the Garden State voted in favor of legalizing recreational use of weed for those 21 and older with the expectation that it would bring in over $210 million to the state in taxes. Governor Phil Murphy, who is currently in his first term in office, was previously unable to pass the measure through the state legislature.

This is good news for New Yorkers looking for a similar outcome, especially since New Jersey isn't the only nearby state to legalize it—Massachusetts did this in 2016. Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted late last night about the legalization, saying New York is next.

Congrats, NJ! This is an incredible step forward in criminal justice reform and will provide a huge boost to the economy.



New York, you’re up. Let’s get this done.https://t.co/LcqlTdZNgh

— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 4, 2020

But ultimately, it would be a New York State decision. Governor Cuomo in January announced it was a priority and last month, he said that New York's fiscal crisis will likely help to push it forward, according to The New York Times.

“We need the money now,” he said.

Read more about New Jersey's decision here.

2. Ritchie Torres was just elected as the first openly-gay Afro-Latino man in Congress

Councilman Ritchie Torres, who has represented the 15th City Council District for about six years, took the win for the 15th Congressional District in the South Bronx with more than 136,000 votes, replacing Congressman José Serrano.

On Tuesday night, Torres said a new era has begun for the South Bronx.

"It is the honor of a lifetime to represent a borough filled with essential workers who have risked their lives so that New York City could live," he said. "The Bronx is essential, and the vibrant, loving and talented people who live here have shown time and again their power, fortune and perseverance. The Bronx is the heartbeat of New York City."

3. Kanye West got 50,000 votes for president

Around 50,000 people actually voted for Yeezy for president yesterday. The 43-year-old rapper conceded:

"WELP," he wrote in a tweet late last night. "KANYE 2024." The tweet has since then been deleted but, just two hours ago, West posted a picture of himself against a United States map backdrop, captioning the photo: "KANYE 2024."

4. There were some adorable pups that went to the polls yesterday

5. Patti Smith sang "People Have the Power" to New York voters

At the height of one of the most important elections to date, NYC punk legend and activist Patti Smith gave an awakening pep talk in the form of a song to early voters lined up on the streets of NYC. You can watch her here.

6. You can explore The Brooklyn Museum's collection of costumes from The Crown and The Queen's Gambit right now

Distract yourself by moving through a 3D replica of The Brooklyn Museum to see some incredible fashion designs for these hit Netflix shows, including the dupe of Princess Diana's famous wedding dress.

7. Ice skating at the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is on!

It may not feel like the holiday season, but at Bryant Park, it's in full swing. You can rent ice skates and take a few laps around its ring, shop at its vendor kiosks and grab a hot chocolate like the world isn't on fire.

8. But the beloved Union Square Holiday Market is canceled this year

Not everything is Christmas trees and holiday lights, though. Union Square Holiday Market and Columbus Square Market will not be setting up their stalls this year. Find out why, here.

9. You can watch a stream from The Metropolitan Opera tonight for free

The venerable New York institution is streaming full productions from its extensive archives every night. From November 2 through November 8, the Met begins a two-week survey of the art form with works from the 18th and 19th centuries, from Handel and Mozart to Gounod and Wagner. All but one of this week's offerings were originally broadcast as part of the company's popular Live in HD series. Ease your election-weary mind with one of these beautiful performances.

10. New York City was declared the second-best city in the world

We already knew it was a contender (if not THE best), but Resonance Consultancy, an organization behind the annual list ranking cultural capitals, says NYC comes in second behind London. It based its ranking on user-generated reviews and online activity on platforms like Google, Facebook and Instagram, the rankings take into account a city’s reputation, museums, culinary experiences, transit hubs, number of Global 500 corporations and many more factors.

Do you agree?

