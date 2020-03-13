A virtual volcano tour is headlining Governors Island's free summer programming

Governors Island is one of the city's treasures, beckoning New Yorkers with 172 acres of greenery, biking, spectacular views of NYC's Harbor and skyline, as well as cultural events—all in a car-free environment. And this year will be no different.

Photograph: Courtesy The New York Virtual Volcano Observatory

The Trust for Governors Island just announced its free programming line-up for the 2020 season, which opens May 1. Featured are exhibitions, art installations, outdoor art, concerts, performances and workshops on offer from more than 30 organizations.

Photograph: Courtesy of Kimsooja Studio

Highlights include programs and exhibits on climate change presented by the Climate Museum and the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, an adventure playground, an urban farm bee sanctuary and composting classes from Earth Matter NY.

Photograph: Courtesy the artist

Of the happenings, two are particularly noteworthy: The New York Virtual Volcano Observatory and the various artist projects that will be showcased on Governors Island as part of the Asia Society's first-ever Triennial, titled, "We Do Not Dream Alone." As the name suggests, the former allows you to tour a volcano without leaving NYC (and also without having to worry about falling into molten lava). The latter will feature 40 artists from 19 countries spread out over venues throughout the city, which, in addition to Governors Island, includes David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, the Park Avenue Malls and Times Square, as well as the Asia Society itself. On Governors Island, the projects worth keeping an eye out for are those by Kimsooja, Reza Aramesh and Cheuk Wing Nam.

So, mark your calendars for May 1, and remember that Governors Island's will be open to the public until November 1st.