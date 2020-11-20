New YorkChange city
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade -- 2020 -- Pictured: Cast of Hamilton -- (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
Hamilton in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020

Here are the Broadway numbers you'll see in the 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Cast members from four Broadway musicals will perform songs from their shows.

By
Adam Feldman
This year's edition of the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be different from the usual one in many ways, but one major ingredient is still in the recipe: Broadway musicals, thankfully, still have a role in the pageant. 

Although all Broadway productions have been dark since March, and won't resume performances until at least June, cast members from four shows have reunited to record musical numbers from their shows that will be included in NBC's morning broadcast of the Thanksgiving Parade on Thursday, November 26. 

All four of the sequences have already been filmed outdoors, with an eye toward the safety of the performers. Here's what to expect from Broadway musicals in this year's parade:

Mean Girls: Reneé Rapp, playing the stung queen bee Regina George in Tina Fey's high-school musical, belts out the James Bond theme song–like "Someone Gets Hurt," joined members of the company.

Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations: The five triple threats (that's a quindecuple threat in total!) playing the most famous lineup of the Temptations—Nik Walker, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Matt Manuel and Jelani Remy—perform a medley of the Motown hits "My Girl" and "Get Ready." 

Hamilton: Eighteen cast members of Lin-Manuel Miranda's history-making musical sing "The Schuyler Sisters"—which includes a paean to NYC as "the greatest city in the world"—with Joshua Henry as Burr and Jennie Harney and Krystal Joy Brown as Anjelica and Eliza (and Alysha Deslorieux as Peggy). 

Jagged Little Pill: A dozen cast members sing the Alanis Morissette jukebox musical's finale, "You Learn," including 2020 Tony Award nominees Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Sean Allan Krill, Lauren Patten and Kathryn Gallagher. (The cast will also reunite on Sunday December 13 for Jagged Live in NYC, a concert of songs from the show.)

Mean Girls in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020
Photograph: Virginia Sherwood/NBC | Mean Girls

Ain't Too Proud in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020
Photograph: Virginia Sherwood/NBC | Ain't Too Proud

