Moulin Rouge, Broadway 2019
Photograph: Matthew MurphyMoulin Rouge!

The 2020 Tony Award nominations have been announced

A complete list of the 2020 nominees for Broadway's annual Tony Awards

Adam Feldman
The nominations for the 2020 Tony Awards were announced today, more than five months later than is normally the case. James Monroe Iglehart revealed the nominees on YouTube. The awards will honor achievements in the severely abbreviated 2019–20 Broadway season. 

The musicals Moulin Rouge!, Jagged Little Pill and Tina collected more than 10 Tony nominations each, as did two plays: Jeremy O. Harris's Slave Play and Matthew Lopez's The Inheritance. The category of Best Revival of a Musical has been cut, because no musical revivals were eligible this season. And there will be no competition in the category of Best Leading Actor in a Musical; Moulin Rouge!’s Aaron Tveit is the only nominee. 

As a result of the Broadway shutdown on March 12, only half of the productions that had been scheduled to open in the 2019–20 season proved eligible for this year’s Tony nominations.

The date of the virtual ceremony for the 74th Annual Tony Awards has not yet been announced, but is expected to be in December. The awards are given out by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing; the nominating committee met on Tuesday to determine this year's list. 

Here are the official nominations for the 2020 Tony Awards.

Best Play
Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl
The Inheritance by Matthew Lopez
Sea Wall/A Life by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne
Slave Play by Jeremy O. Harris
The Sound Inside by Adam Rapp 

Best Musical
Jagged Little Pill
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Tina—The Tina Turner Musical

Best Revival of a Play
Betrayal 
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune 
A Soldier's Play

Best Book of a Musical
Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill
Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical
John Logan, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Jagged Little Pill | Photograph: Matthew Murphy

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Paul Englishby, The Inheritance
Lindsay Jones, Slave Play
Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside
Christopher Nightingale, A Christmas Carol
Jason Michael Webb and Fitz Patton, The Rose Tattoo

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Ian Barford, Linda Vista
Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance
Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life
Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal
Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life
Blair Underwood, A Soldier's Play

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Joaquina Kulakango, Slave Play
Laura Linney, My Name Is Lucy Barton
Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill
Adrienne Warren, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play
James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play
David Alan Grier, A Soldier's Play
John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance
Paul Hilton, The Inheritance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons
Chalia La Tour, Slave Play
Annie McNamara, Slave Play
Lois Smith, The Inheritance
Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista

Slave Play | Photograph: Matthew Murphy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill
Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill
Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Daniel J. Watts, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill
Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill
Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill
Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical

Best Direction of a Play
David Cromer, The Sound Inside
Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance
Kenny Leon, A Soldier’s Play
Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal
Robert O'Hara, Slave Play

Best Direction of a Musical
Phyllida Lloyd, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical
Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill
Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Choreography
Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Jagged Little Pill
Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Anthony Van Laast, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical

Best Orchestrations
Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill
Katie Kresek, Justin Levine, Charlie Rosen and Matt Stine, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Ethan Popp, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical

Best Scenic Design of a Play
Bob Crowley, The Inheritance
Soutra Gilmour, Betrayal
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol
Clint Ramos, Grand Horizons
Clint Ramos, Slave Play

The Inheritance | Photograph: Marc Brenner

Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, Jagged Little Pill
Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical  

Best Costume Design of a Play
Dede Ayite, Slave Play
Dede Ayite, A Soldier’s Play
Bob Crowley, The Inheritance
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol
Clint Ramos, The Rose Tattoo

Best Costume Design of a Musical
Emily Rebholz, Jagged Little Pill
Mark Thompson, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical
Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Lighting Design of a Play
Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play
Jon Clark, The Inheritance
Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside
Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldier’s Play
Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Bruno Poet, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical
Justin Townsend, Jagged Little Pill
Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical 

Best Sound Design of a Play
Paul Arditti and Christopher Reed, The Inheritance
Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol
Lindsay Jones, Slave Play
Daniel Kluger, Sea Wall/A Life
Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside

Best Sound Design of a Musical
Jonathan Deans, Jagged Little Pill
Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Nevin Steinberg, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical  

Tina—The Tina Turner Musical | Photograph: Manuel Harlan

