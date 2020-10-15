The 2020 Tony Award nominations have been announced

A complete list of the 2020 nominees for Broadway's annual Tony Awards

The nominations for the 2020 Tony Awards were announced today, more than five months later than is normally the case. James Monroe Iglehart revealed the nominees on YouTube. The awards will honor achievements in the severely abbreviated 2019–20 Broadway season.

The musicals Moulin Rouge!, Jagged Little Pill and Tina collected more than 10 Tony nominations each, as did two plays: Jeremy O. Harris's Slave Play and Matthew Lopez's The Inheritance. The category of Best Revival of a Musical has been cut, because no musical revivals were eligible this season. And there will be no competition in the category of Best Leading Actor in a Musical; Moulin Rouge!’s Aaron Tveit is the only nominee.

As a result of the Broadway shutdown on March 12, only half of the productions that had been scheduled to open in the 2019–20 season proved eligible for this year’s Tony nominations.

The date of the virtual ceremony for the 74th Annual Tony Awards has not yet been announced, but is expected to be in December. The awards are given out by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing; the nominating committee met on Tuesday to determine this year's list.

Here are the official nominations for the 2020 Tony Awards.

Best Play

Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl

The Inheritance by Matthew Lopez

Sea Wall/A Life by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne

Slave Play by Jeremy O. Harris

The Sound Inside by Adam Rapp

Best Musical

Jagged Little Pill

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Tina—The Tina Turner Musical

Best Revival of a Play

Betrayal

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

A Soldier's Play

Best Book of a Musical

Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill

Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical

John Logan, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Jagged Little Pill | Photograph: Matthew Murphy

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Paul Englishby, The Inheritance

Lindsay Jones, Slave Play

Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside

Christopher Nightingale, A Christmas Carol

Jason Michael Webb and Fitz Patton, The Rose Tattoo

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Ian Barford, Linda Vista

Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance

Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life

Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal

Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life

Blair Underwood, A Soldier's Play

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Joaquina Kulakango, Slave Play

Laura Linney, My Name Is Lucy Barton

Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill

Adrienne Warren, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play

James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play

David Alan Grier, A Soldier's Play

John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance

Paul Hilton, The Inheritance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons

Chalia La Tour, Slave Play

Annie McNamara, Slave Play

Lois Smith, The Inheritance

Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista

Slave Play | Photograph: Matthew Murphy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill

Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill

Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Daniel J. Watts, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill

Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill

Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill

Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical

Best Direction of a Play

David Cromer, The Sound Inside

Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance

Kenny Leon, A Soldier’s Play

Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal

Robert O'Hara, Slave Play

Best Direction of a Musical

Phyllida Lloyd, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical

Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill

Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Choreography

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Jagged Little Pill

Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Anthony Van Laast, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical

Best Orchestrations

Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill

Katie Kresek, Justin Levine, Charlie Rosen and Matt Stine, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Ethan Popp, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Bob Crowley, The Inheritance

Soutra Gilmour, Betrayal

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

Clint Ramos, Grand Horizons

Clint Ramos, Slave Play

The Inheritance | Photograph: Marc Brenner

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, Jagged Little Pill

Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical

Best Costume Design of a Play

Dede Ayite, Slave Play

Dede Ayite, A Soldier’s Play

Bob Crowley, The Inheritance

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

Clint Ramos, The Rose Tattoo

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Emily Rebholz, Jagged Little Pill

Mark Thompson, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical

Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play

Jon Clark, The Inheritance

Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside

Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldier’s Play

Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Bruno Poet, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical

Justin Townsend, Jagged Little Pill

Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti and Christopher Reed, The Inheritance

Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol

Lindsay Jones, Slave Play

Daniel Kluger, Sea Wall/A Life

Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans, Jagged Little Pill

Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Nevin Steinberg, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical

Tina—The Tina Turner Musical | Photograph: Manuel Harlan

