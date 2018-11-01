Here are this year’s Michelin picks for the best cheap food in NYC

New York foodies are all too aware of the list of Michelin-starred restaurants in NYC. But what we're less familiar with are the Bib Gourmand restaurants, which are the ones the Michelin group deems both affordable and worthy of recommendation ("Good quality, good value restaurants" is the motto).
One week prior to the guide releasing its 2019 list, you can read through all 129 Bib Gourmand picks—most of them are returning favorites like Frankies 457 Spuntino, Glady’s and Olmsted. But there are also 27 new entrants, some were expected from their near-universal praise, like Cervo's, Ugly Baby and Da Xi, while more under-the radar picks include Georgian Dream Café, Legend of Taste and Staten Island's Vinum (although we saw you, Vinum). The full list of new restaurants is below:
Alley 41
Amelie
Bellwether
Cervo’s
Convivium Osteria
Da Xi Sichuan
The Flower Shop
Georgian Dream Café
Houdini Kitchen Laboratory
Hwa Yuan
Kubeh
La Vara
Legend of Taste
Lil Gem
Little Alley
Mar’s
Pata Café
Pinch Chinese
Salt & Bone Steakhouse
Tang Hot Pot
Tomiño
Tonchin
Ugly Baby
Ulivo
Una Pizza Napoletana
Vinum
To see all the 2019 Bib Gourmand picks, click here.