Here's the full list of James Beard Nominees in NYC

[title]
The past three years have been tough on restaurants, and the James Beard Awards are back to recognize some outstanding (and delicious) players who have persevered through the pandemic. On February 23, the James Beard Foundation released its nominees for all categories of its annual American restaurant awards, with several semifinalists located in New York City.
Below, our hometown nominees:
Outstanding Restaurateur
-
Ravi DeRossi, Overthrow Hospitality
-
Marc Meyer, Vicki Freeman, and Chris Paraskevaides, Bowery Group (Shuka, Shukette, Vic’s, and others)
Outstanding Chef
Outstanding Restaurant
Emerging Chef
-
Calvin Eng, Bonnie's
-
Shenarri Freeman, Cadence
Best New Restaurant
Outstanding Pastry Chef
-
Camari Mick, The Musket Room
Outstanding Baker
-
Louis Volle, Lodi
Outstanding Hospitality
Outstanding Wine Program
Outstanding Bar Program
Best Chef: New York State
-
Einat Admony, Balaboosta
-
Mary Attea, The Musket Room
-
Amanda Cohen, Dirt Candy
-
Nick Curtola, The Four Horsemen
-
JJ Johnson, FIELDTRIP
-
Helen Nguyen, Saigon Social
-
Ayesha Nurdjaja, Shuka
-
Chintan Pandya, Dhamaka
-
Kyo Pang, Kopitiam
-
Junghyun Park, Atomix
-
Erik Ramirez, Llama Inn
-
Romeo Regalli, Ras Plant Based
-
Irwin Sánchez, Under the Volcano
-
Bryce Shuman, Sweetbriar
-
Hillary Sterling, Ci Siamo
Winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 13, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
New York's historic James Beard House has postponed all its events since the start of the pandemic, but regularly hosts virtual events, like cooking classes and remote dinners.