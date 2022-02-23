New York
Kimika
Evan SungKimika

Here's the full list of James Beard Nominees in NYC

Against all odds, it was a great year for local restaurants.

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
The past three years have been tough on restaurants, and the James Beard Awards are back to recognize some outstanding (and delicious) players who have persevered through the pandemic. On February 23, the James Beard Foundation released its nominees for all categories of its annual American restaurant awards, with several semifinalists located in New York City.

Below, our hometown nominees: 

Outstanding Restaurateur  

  • Ravi DeRossi, Overthrow Hospitality

  • Marc Meyer, Vicki Freeman, and Chris Paraskevaides, Bowery Group (Shuka, Shukette, Vic’s, and others) 

Outstanding Chef  

Outstanding Restaurant  

Emerging Chef 

  • Calvin Eng, Bonnie's

  • Shenarri Freeman, Cadence

Best New Restaurant 

Outstanding Pastry Chef 

Outstanding Baker 

Outstanding Hospitality

Outstanding Wine Program 

Outstanding Bar Program

Best Chef: New York State  

  • Einat Admony, Balaboosta

  • Mary Attea, The Musket Room

  • Amanda Cohen, Dirt Candy 

  • Nick Curtola, The Four Horsemen  

  • JJ Johnson, FIELDTRIP 

  • Helen Nguyen, Saigon Social

  • Ayesha Nurdjaja, Shuka

  • Chintan Pandya, Dhamaka

  • Kyo Pang, Kopitiam

  • Junghyun Park, Atomix 

  • Erik Ramirez, Llama Inn

  • Romeo Regalli, Ras Plant Based

  • Irwin Sánchez, Under the Volcano 

  • Bryce Shuman, Sweetbriar 

  • Hillary Sterling, Ci Siamo 

Winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 13, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

New York's historic James Beard House has postponed all its events since the start of the pandemic, but regularly hosts virtual events, like cooking classes and remote dinners. 

