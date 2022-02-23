Here's the full list of James Beard Nominees in NYC

Against all odds, it was a great year for local restaurants.

The past three years have been tough on restaurants, and the James Beard Awards are back to recognize some outstanding (and delicious) players who have persevered through the pandemic. On February 23, the James Beard Foundation released its nominees for all categories of its annual American restaurant awards, with several semifinalists located in New York City.

Below, our hometown nominees:

Outstanding Restaurateur

Ravi DeRossi, Overthrow Hospitality

Marc Meyer, Vicki Freeman, and Chris Paraskevaides, Bowery Group (Shuka, Shukette, Vic’s, and others)

Outstanding Chef

Alex Raij and Eder Montero, La Vara

Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli, Don Angie

Outstanding Restaurant

Emerging Chef

Calvin Eng, Bonnie's

Shenarri Freeman, Cadence

Best New Restaurant

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Camari Mick, The Musket Room

Outstanding Baker

Louis Volle, Lodi

Outstanding Hospitality

Outstanding Wine Program

Outstanding Bar Program

Best Chef: New York State

Einat Admony, Balaboosta

Mary Attea, The Musket Room

Amanda Cohen, Dirt Candy

Nick Curtola, The Four Horsemen

JJ Johnson, FIELDTRIP

Helen Nguyen, Saigon Social

Ayesha Nurdjaja, Shuka

Chintan Pandya, Dhamaka

Kyo Pang, Kopitiam

Junghyun Park, Atomix

Erik Ramirez, Llama Inn

Romeo Regalli, Ras Plant Based

Irwin Sánchez, Under the Volcano

Bryce Shuman, Sweetbriar

Hillary Sterling, Ci Siamo

Winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 13, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

New York's historic James Beard House has postponed all its events since the start of the pandemic, but regularly hosts virtual events, like cooking classes and remote dinners.