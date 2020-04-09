Now’s the time to buy rare wines and spirits from New York restaurants and bars

In recent weeks, New Yorkers’ have been able to do something we’ve never been able to do before: ordering cocktails to-go from some of the best bars in the city and downing them like we’re on Bourbon Street. But as we’re in lockdown mode, most of our happy hours are safely taking place in our apartments (we’ve turned to alcohol delivery more than ever and even seek virtual mixology tips from the best bartenders around).

The latest game changer? New York restaurants and bars have begun selling off some hard-to-find bottles with heavy discounts or at cost to help keep their businesses afloat.

“The restaurant closures have shifted what’s available now,” says Lewis Kopman, who helps manage the fine and rare collection at Le Du’s Wines in the West Village. “We have access to more rare stock than ever. It’s the best time in 10 to 15 years to be a wine collector.”

So if you’ve had an eye on that delicious bottle of red from your favorite wine bar or you’re looking to stock up on your whiskey collection, there hasn’t been a better time to drink up.

While getting a cocktail to-go, you can also browse rare bottle for sale Tuesdays and Fridays 2-8pm at this Lower East Side speakeasy. There’s also limited delivery if you have your eye on some Japanese whiskey or other Scotch brands for those looking to expand their collection of brown spirits. You can also email attaboy134@gmail.com for availability.

One of our favorite wine bars is offering 25% off bottles (while the most expensive ones won’t be includes, you’ll still find plenty of French labels). The team has also curated a six pack of “Supernatural” wines ($195) or a less pricey four-pack ($95).

You’ll find a wide range of French wines to complement the farm-to-table menu of this Bed-Stuy French restaurant. A entire Sunday roast dinner or a steak frites can be easily paired with a sparkling wine or Syrah (there’s also a “Go Crazy” menu for those looking to splurge).

This Michelin-starred Italian seafood-centric restaurant has already pivoted into the delivery and takeout game. Now, it’s offering a selection of rare and reserve Italian and French wine for up to 25% off the list price (that bottle of Krug you want to save for a special occasion is more than $100 off).

Minetta Tavern already has one of the best burgers in the city ready for delivery and now you can add bottles at very reasonable prices (all through Caviar).

Photography: Courtesy of Mister Paradise

Mister Paradise has now shifted to open as Paradise Wines & Liquor for the time being with delivery available every Friday (just send your orders by 9pm Thursdays). Among the large-format cocktails, wines, spirits and beers, you’ll find great discounts like Premier Cru Blanc de Blancs Brut from Champagne Doyard (it’s $80 instead of the typical $170).

Greek restaurant Nerai is selling bottles from its global menu of wines. You’ll find new and old world varietals as well as rosé and Champagne. Many of the Greek whites and red typically start at $60-$65 per bottle but you can snag a Greek Thrapsathiri bottle of white from Crete for $14.99 or a Greek Nemea red wine bottle from Harlaftis for $13.99

