One of NYC's best bars, The Dead Rabbit, is hosting a mixology class

The Dead Rabbit—a destination that's consistently on every media publication’s (including our own) best bars in NYC lists—closed its doors like so many bars making the hard call between soldiering on with to-go offerings to bring in a little dough or help flatten the curve with a complete shutdown. Back in 2018, the bar shut down temporarily due to a fire. But, of course, this more ominous closure is incomparable given that there is no end date in sight.

But lucky for us, the 19th-century style saloon located in FiDi has plans to bring its expertise in the cocktail space right into our own homes. So many of us have found ourselves placing wine and liquor delivery orders to stock our bars in preparation for the worst. But even so, it can be so easy to find yourself in a rut, making that same G&T over and over again.

Like so many bars and restaurants, such as with Dominique Ansel and Christina Tosi, the team has decided to launch its own masterclass with Dead Rabbit lead bartender Ian Alexander.

On April 23rd, the bar will launch a mixology happy hour where fans of the watering hole can stop by, albeit virtually, to learn tricks of the trade for classic cocktails, as well drinks on the Dead Rabbit’s own menu. It’s all going down at 7pm EST and there is a donation request of five dollars to go toward an employee relief fund supporting the bar's 85-member staff. And if you're looking for additional tips from some of the country's best bartenders, tune into these social media savvy accounts to up your home bar game.

